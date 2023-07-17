Cloverdale Rodeo foundation hands out $10K in scholarship money

Salish Secondary student Nikayla Moodley receives a scholarship certificate from Joon Sohn, a Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation board member and a former Salish Secondary student. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh) Lord Tweedsmuir student Alexis Shepherd receives a scholarship certificate from Tania Smythe, a Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation board member. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh) Lord Tweedsmuir student Kendra Wilson receives the Isabella Olson Rising Above scholarship award from Crystal Snow, Isabella Olson’s mom. (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh) Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation board members receive a donation from Parveen Bharti for the youth scholarships and youth programs run by the Foundation. Left to right: Tania Smythe (CRYIF director), Parveen Bharti (founder and CEO of BSL Security), Rick Hugh (CRYIF Chair), and Jen Temple (CRYIF director). (Photo submitted: Rick Hugh)

Thousands of dollars in scholarship money was recently handed out by the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation (CRYIF).

The cash is given to Surrey students who have been using their free time to volunteer and help out in their communities.

The scholarship program is open to “past and present student volunteers of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair who are in their graduation year,” according to cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.

“The calibre of applicants was impressive,” said Rick Hugh, chair of CRYIF. “Two of the recipients, Sahib Brar and Alexis Shepherd, (were) valedictorians of their grad class.”

This year’s nine winners were chosen from among “numerous deserving” applications, Hugh added.

The Foundation awarded $1,000 scholarships to secondary students: Deesha Basra (Lord Tweedsmuir), Sahib Brar (École Panorama Ridge), Rehea Johal (Grandview Heights), Mae Malone (École Salish), Nikayla Moodley (École Salish), Alana Nguyen (Guildford Park), Truman Porter (École Salish), Alexis Shepherd (Lord Tweedsmuir), and $2,000 to Kendra Wilson (Lord Tweedsmuir) for the Isabella Olson Rising Above scholarship.

“In addition to the regular CRYIF scholarships, we also oversee the awarding of the Isabella Olson Rising Above scholarship,” Hugh explained. “Isabella was a dynamic and motivated Lord Tweedsmuir student who faced struggles in her life and tragically passed away at a young age.”

The Isabella Olson scholarship is now in its third year and recognizes a Lord Tweedsmuir student who has overcome adversity and is pursuing post-secondary studies. Isabella Olson’s family provides an annual donation for the award.

Hugh noted that the 50-50 draw at the annual Cloverdale Rodeo is a major source of funding for the Foundation’s scholarship program.

“We use the funds to provide the scholarships, but also to provide support funding for youth-related programs and projects in the Lower Fraser Valley.”

In addition to their fundraising efforts, the foundation also solicits community donations to support both their scholarship and youth-related programs. And they are actively seeking donations for their 2024 programs.

One donor—Parveen Bharti, founder and CEO of BSL Security—has made a donation to the Foundation for a second year in a row.

“It’s most gratifying to see others who recognize the value in helping youth build positive futures,” Hugh said of Bharti. “Donations are win-win for all of us.”

Hugh encouraged all Surrey high school students to start thinking about ways to give back to their local communities and then to act on those ideas.

“In doing so, they will put themselves in a position to qualify for CRYIF financial support,” Hugh added. “(We) are also in search of students in Grades 10 – 12 who may be interested in serving as youth advisors on the board … and community members who may wish to get involved with the Foundation.”

For more info on the CRYIF, volunteering, or scholarships, visit the foundation’s website at cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

