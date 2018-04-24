Photos from the inaugural Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation gala dinner. (Cloverdale Rodeo / @cloverdalerodeo)

Cloverdale Rodeo foundation gala dinner to support local youth

Second-annual gala will take place at Krause Berry Farms

The Cloverdale Rodeo invites the community to join them for an evening of food, country music and raising money in support of local youth at their upcoming gala dinner on Saturday, April 28.

The second-annual gala dinner will support the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, which provides scholarships and charitable donations to youth in the lower Fraser Valley.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, founded four years ago as the philanthropic arm of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, offers financial support, resources, volunteers and mentor to youth initiatives in Surrey and the lower Fraser Valley.

As well as providing scholarships to local youth, the foundation also supports local charities, such as the Ronald McDonald House at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Sophie’s Place.

The gala will be again hosted at Krause Berry Farms in Langley, and will feature a “farm-to-table” menu, including Krause Berry Farm’s famous pies for dessert.

Guests will also be treated to a live performance by local country performer David Hartney.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling the Cloverdale Rodeo’s office at 604-576-9461 or by emailing info@cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Bell-bottoms, Bee Gees and more: Explore 1970s Surrey at upcoming talk

Just Posted

Challenger Baseball gives everyone a chance to play ball

Weekend event to raise money for Challenger Baseball program

Cloverdale Rodeo foundation gala dinner to support local youth

Second-annual gala will take place at Krause Berry Farms

Surrey-focused child care report calls for ‘immediate’ action from province

‘Child care challenges threaten Surrey’s family friendliness and liveability,’ notes April report

Contract awarded for 24 Avenue widening

South Surrey road to go to five-lanes

Surrey RCMP arrest two car theft suspects

Police say bait car was activated

VIDEO: King fired up about new comedy night in Surrey

‘Dirty Byrdie’ amateur comedy night up next at fire-damaged Flamingo

B.C. Hells Angels invited to rally by anti-SOGI organizer

The Culture Guard group has helped Hells Angels in the past, said its executive director.

B.C. bill aims to keep Indigenous kids in communities, out of care

Changes to Child, Family and Community Service Act could connect MCFD, Indigenous communities

Condo contract rules target B.C. property flippers

Regulations to prevent property transfer tax evasion

Police release criminal profile of suspect in Burnaby teen’s murder

Marrisa Shen was found dead in a Burnaby park last summer

Turning vehicles into deadly weapons is easy and cheap, expert says

Not all recent vehicle attacks have been linked to terror groups, says Candyce Kelshall

Bell-bottoms, Bee Gees and more: Explore 1970s Surrey at upcoming talk

Explore the newly digitized Columbian collection at Surrey Archives talk

Canada not properly managing fish farms, environment commissioner says

Better standards are in place in British Columbia, meaning less fish have escaped, reports show

B.C. to give municipalities final say over rental zoning

City halls will be required to provide housing needs assessment

Most Read