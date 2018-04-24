Cloverdale Rodeo foundation gala dinner to support local youth

Second-annual gala will take place at Krause Berry Farms

The Cloverdale Rodeo invites the community to join them for an evening of food, country music and raising money in support of local youth at their upcoming gala dinner on Saturday, April 28.

The second-annual gala dinner will support the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, which provides scholarships and charitable donations to youth in the lower Fraser Valley.

The Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation, founded four years ago as the philanthropic arm of the Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair, offers financial support, resources, volunteers and mentor to youth initiatives in Surrey and the lower Fraser Valley.

As well as providing scholarships to local youth, the foundation also supports local charities, such as the Ronald McDonald House at Surrey Memorial Hospital and Sophie’s Place.

The gala will be again hosted at Krause Berry Farms in Langley, and will feature a “farm-to-table” menu, including Krause Berry Farm’s famous pies for dessert.

Guests will also be treated to a live performance by local country performer David Hartney.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by calling the Cloverdale Rodeo’s office at 604-576-9461 or by emailing info@cloverdalerodeofoundation.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

