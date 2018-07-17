Cloverdale Reporter searching for ‘extraordinary’ volunteers to showcase in upcoming feature

The Cloverdale Reporter is launching its inaugural “Giving Back” special feature, which will celebrate the extraordinary work that volunteers do in our community.
We would like to shine a light on those deserving of recognition, especially those unsung heroes who work tirelessly with little credit. We’re hoping that you, dear reader, will know a person who deserves Cloverdale’s thanks.
We are now accepting nominations of remarkable volunteers. Nominees can be any age, and can be nominated regardless of whether they give their time to a large organization or simply go out of their way to help their neighbours. The volunteer can either be a Cloverdale resident, or volunteer within the Cloverdale community.
To nominate a volunteer, contact our editor, Sam Anderson, by calling 604-575-2400 or emailing editor@cloverdalereporter.com. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, August 8. The Giving Back feature will be published in our August 29 newspaper.
