Do you know an outstanding Cloverdale volunteer? Nominate them for the Cloverdale Reporter’s inaugural Giving Back feature. (pexels)

Cloverdale Reporter searching for ‘extraordinary’ volunteers to showcase in upcoming feature

Do you know an incredible volunteer in Cloverdale? Nominate them now for the ‘Giving Back’ feature

The Cloverdale Reporter is launching its inaugural “Giving Back” special feature, which will celebrate the extraordinary work that volunteers do in our community.

We would like to shine a light on those deserving of recognition, especially those unsung heroes who work tirelessly with little credit. We’re hoping that you, dear reader, will know a person who deserves Cloverdale’s thanks.

We are now accepting nominations of remarkable volunteers. Nominees can be any age, and can be nominated regardless of whether they give their time to a large organization or simply go out of their way to help their neighbours. The volunteer can either be a Cloverdale resident, or volunteer within the Cloverdale community.

To nominate a volunteer, contact our editor, Sam Anderson, by calling 604-575-2400 or emailing editor@cloverdalereporter.com. The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, August 8. The Giving Back feature will be published in our August 29 newspaper.

—Cloverdale Reporter


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
‘Epic BBQ’ on Surrey farm cooks up $20,000 for food bank

Just Posted

Surrey-area doctor remembered for ‘a life in medicine well lived, well left’

Dr. Richard Wadge died last month after receiving Medical Assistance in Dying, or MAID

PHOTOS: BC Lions give pro tips to kids during football clinic at team’s Surrey field

CFL squad hosted annual ‘Play With the Pros’ event Sunday, a day after beating Winnipeg at BC Place

Cloverdale Reporter searching for ‘extraordinary’ volunteers to showcase in upcoming feature

Do you know an incredible volunteer in Cloverdale? Nominate them now for the ‘Giving Back’ feature

Surrey MP gets trashed over trash

If crows could vote: Randeep Sarai’s party in Holland Park leaves a feast for the birds

Surrey’s Laurie Guerra seeks nomination as Conservative candidate in Fleetwood-Port Kells

Former city council candidate steps down as president of Autism BC to make federal bid

Trudeau asks transport minister to tackle Greyhound’s western pullout

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he’s asked Transport Minister Marc Garneau to find solutions in Greyhound Canada’s absence.

Group urges Canada to help Holocaust denier on trial in Germany

They’re concerned about Canada’s apparent unwillingness to come to the aid of Monika Schaefer

MGM sues Vegas mass shooting victims, argues it isn’t liable

The company argues it has “no liability of any kind” to survivors or families of slain victims

Vancouver police propose policy for victims, witnesses who are undocumented immigrants

If approved, officers will not ask about an immigration status, unless needed

Crashes reach ‘all-time high’ across B.C.: ICBC

Auto insurer recorded more than 350,000 crashes in 2017

Pressure on for ride hailing, bus options in B.C.

Premiers to press Ottawa for help replacing Greyhound service

Family thanks public 1 year after girl, 13, mysteriously killed in Burnaby park

Police have yet to identify a suspect in Marrisa Shen’s murder

Usain Bolt to make run at pro soccer in Australia

Olympic sprint great has long expressed his love of the game

Duchess of Sussex wears dress by Calgary’s Nonie to Mandela exhibition

Nonie is believed to be the first Canadian based ready-to-wear designer for the duchess

Most Read

  • ‘Epic BBQ’ on Surrey farm cooks up $20,000 for food bank

    By-donation event for 200 guests held July 7 at Avante Farms

  • Cloverdale Reporter searching for ‘extraordinary’ volunteers to showcase in upcoming feature

    Do you know an incredible volunteer in Cloverdale? Nominate them now for the ‘Giving Back’ feature