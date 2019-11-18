Cloverdale Rec. Centre to host course on writing and publishing family history

Surrey Libraries is hosting a one-day seminar at the Cloverdale Rec Centre Nov. 23 called, “Writing and Publishing Your Family History.” (Image via Surrey.ca)

If you’re into genealogy, a new seminar at Surrey Libraries aims to give some direction to your quest.

Called Writing and Publishing Your Family History, the seminar is designed to help both rookies and seasoned veterans of family history research put some planning and structure into their efforts.

“The seminar is mostly for people that have got some family history material together already,” said Carmen Merrells, information services librarian for Surrey Libraries. “But it will also be very helpful for people that are just starting out, or plan to start out.”

She said the seminar will help individuals choose a pathway that will allow each to set an end goal and give direction as they wander down their familial history roads.

“Both of our presenters are expert genealogists,” added Merrells.

She finds family researchers always ask her the same question: “What do I do with all this stuff?”

Merrells said this seminar answers that question and more.

Brenda L. Smith, a genealogist, writer, and educator, will present the morning session: Writing Your Family History.

“Brenda does a lot of presentations around North America,” said Merrells. “She’s developed a writing your family history course that shows people how to put it all together in a way that would be interesting for their own descendants—more than just a list of names and dates.”

Merrells added the course is not just about writing down stuff that one discovers. She said it’s also about how to use various formats to incorporate family stories, pictures, newspaper articles, etc., into something interesting for others.

Andrea Lister, editor of British Columbia History magazine, will present the second part of the workshop: Publishing Your Family History. It will focus on how to publish your research in different forms.

“I want to emphasize that Brenda and Andrea have a lot of experience with this stuff, both with family history and writing and publishing,” noted Merrells.

“They both help people do things with their family history that make it meaningful. And, I think, making it meaningful is a key element of this day.”

The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 23 at the Cloverdale Rec. Center in room 202. The one-day program costs $15 and Merrells said registration is required. Registrants can email or call the City Centre Branch to sign up: familyhistory@surrey.ca, or 604-598-7328.