A snapshot of the Cloverdale Reporter’s 2017 Remembrance Day feature. (Cloverdale Reporter)

Cloverdale newspaper in search of stories for Remembrance Day feature

Call for submissions open until October 24

Do you have a story to tell?

The Cloverdale Reporter is in search of memories of veterans who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces during wartime and peacekeeping missions.

Whether they are your own stories, or that of your friends or loved ones, we would love to hear them in advance of our annual Remembrance Day edition honouring local veterans who fought for our freedom.

(View last year’s edition here.)

Please submit photos and profile submissions to Sam Anderson, editor of the Cloverdale Reporter, by October 24.

You can email editor@cloverdalereporter.com, or drop off a submission at 17586 56A Ave., Surrey, BC, V3S 1G3.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Surrey-born project aims to send thousands of Christmas cards to homeless

Just Posted

New Surrey to UBC shuttle aims to cut congestion, free up students’ time

Founder says students will be able to read and study in the shuttle

Cloverdale newspaper in search of stories for Remembrance Day feature

Call for submissions open until October 24

Surrey-born project aims to send thousands of Christmas cards to homeless

Erin Schulte expands initiative to have blank cards filled out by children and sent to shelters

UPDATE: Surrey RCMP say missing man found dead

Darshan Singh Padam’s death ‘not suspicious’: police

On golf course and off, Surrey’s Matt Palsenbarg is a king of swing

PGA of BC’s Distinguished Service Award given to head teaching pro at Northview Golf Academy

Bieksa, Lights offer tributes for young B.C. man who died playing hockey

Gratitude, donations and tributes for Noah Trulsen pour in, including a song by Lights and former Canuck Kevin Bieksa

Canadian pot workers to be allowed to cross border: U.S. officials

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection reversed its earlier statement saying those in cannabis industry will be free to cross the border so long as the reason is unrelated to work

Northern B.C. pipeline explosion not criminal in nature: RCMP

Police in Prince George say they have investigated, talked to stakeholders, and don’t believe criminal activity involved

B.C. landlord registry translated to Punjabi, Mandarin to encourage participation

LandlordBC says roughly 1,000 landlords have signed up, but that’s ‘nowhere near what we’d like it to be’

StatsCan: B.C. cannabis consumption second highest in Canada

Only Nova Scotia had a higher percentage of people reported to have used cannabis in the past three months

B.C. home sales continue to decline: real estate association

Impacts of mortgage stress tests are still being felt

Mother charged in death of son swept away in swollen Ontario river

The vehicle Kaden was travelling in was pulled into the river in late February when the driver did not stop for a road closure sign, and the toddler was lost in the water

Calgary man who strangled wife, buried body in home gets an extra 3 years

Allan Shyback was convicted last year of manslaughter and indignity to a body in the 2012 death of Lisa Mitchell in the couple’s Calgary home

Enbridge restores smaller natural gas pipeline in B.C., after main line blast

Calgary-based energy supplier says the line was carefully checked before permission was received to restart it at about 80 per cent of normal capacity

Most Read