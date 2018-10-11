Cloverdale newspaper in search of stories for Remembrance Day feature

Do you have a story to tell?

The Cloverdale Reporter is in search of memories of veterans who have served in the Canadian Armed Forces during wartime and peacekeeping missions.

Whether they are your own stories, or that of your friends or loved ones, we would love to hear them in advance of our annual Remembrance Day edition honouring local veterans who fought for our freedom.

(View last year’s edition here.)

Please submit photos and profile submissions to Sam Anderson, editor of the Cloverdale Reporter, by October 24.

You can email editor@cloverdalereporter.com, or drop off a submission at 17586 56A Ave., Surrey, BC, V3S 1G3.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

