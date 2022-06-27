Location of the proposed Guru Nanak Village Way. (Image via City of Surrey)

Cloverdale may be getting another commemorative street name.

The honorary street name “Guru Nanak Village Way” would grace the 6400-block of 175A Street, if approved.

Surrey City Council will vote on a corporate report June 27 recommending council “authorize staff to implement the commemorative actions requested by Progressive Intercultural Community Services (PICS).”

The report is authored by Scott Neuman, GM for the engineering department.

“PICS is a non-profit community-based organization that provides a variety of services including seniors’ care services and housing programs,” the report says. “PICS will operate the Guru Nanak Diversity Village long-term care facility, which is the subject of two development applications.”

Those development applications were received in December 2019 and were approved in principle.

“Development application Number 7921-0149-00, for the detailed development permit, is scheduled for final approval at the June 27, 2022 regular council land use meeting.”

The 6400-block of 175A will give access to the Guru Nanak Diversity Village and PICS has requested the street get “a secondary street name in the form of the commemorative name” in both English and Punjabi.

The report notes that PICS met all the criteria and went through all the necessary processes in their application for the commemorative-named road.

“There are several categories of people, places, and events that can be recognized through a commemorative street name, including a large non-profit, private cultural, religious or community institution.”

The report adds the request meets the city’s policy requirements and the engineering department’s practical requirements.

“The official name of the road would remain 175A Street and would be used for addressing and all documentation, including business licensing, permits, and fire alarm monitoring,” the report continues. “The commemorative street name sign would be installed on the corner of 64 Avenue and 175A Street.”

If approved, the street sign would be put up in July.

Read the corporate report on surrey.ca.



