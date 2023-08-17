Cloverdale Market Days returns for its fourth date in 2023

Market Days to take over 176th Street in downtown Cloverdale

People attend Cloverdale Market Days in 2022. The fourth of five summer dates for the outdoor market will take place Aug. 26. (Photo: Jason Sveinson)

Market Days is returning to downtown Cloverdale.

“August 26 will be our fourth market of the year and, crazy enough, it will be our biggest one to date,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CAEA). “We have had such amazing feedback from all our vendors, and clearly word is out about how amazing our market is.”

Hardy said she keeps getting requests from new vendors that want to join Market Days, something that is way up from previous years.

“We are so proud of our Cloverdale community who have continued to support our venture of marketing the area, from the amazing stores already here to all the great artisans that come to each market to sell their wares and share their talents.”

Hosted by CAEA, this is the fourth of five “market” Saturdays in 2023.

Hardy said the buskers they’ve hired this year have all been outstanding and she keeps getting good feedback from market-goers about the high quality of music people are being treated to.

“We have Ranj Singh returning on the 26th and his voice is so amazing,” added Hardy. “Corey Primus, Jordan Burgess, Sue Breton and Michelle Carlisle will also be here again.”

She said they all have a different sound and “bring something great” to the atmosphere on 176th during the event.

Hardy urged market-goers to “stop and have a listen as you are meandering through the tents, purchasing something, or sitting in our food court area enjoying a cold drink or bite to eat.”

She added there are also many restaurants on the street open for business during the market.

“There are so many food choices and options.”

Hardy said Cloverdale Market Days is the largest open-air market in Surrey and one of the largest in the Lower Mainland.

She added CAEA is a non-profit and Cloverdale Market Days was started with the best interests of the community in mind.

Cloverdale Market Days can be found on both Instagram (@cloverdalemarketdays) and Facebook (@cloverdalemarketdays) and Hardy urged market-goers to follow them on social.

“We’ll post throughout the day about our event,” she explained. “Leading up to each market, we share info about all the different vendors we have joining us.”

Market Days runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on each festival day and is hosted in downtown Cloverdale on 176th Street between 56A Avenue and 58th Avenue. After Aug. 26, only one market date remains on Sept. 16.

For more information on the market, including a list of scheduled entertainers, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.



