Cloverdale Market Days return this Saturday

Vendors, musicians, food and more coming to downtown Cloverdale this weekend

Cloverdale’s popular Market Days will return this weekend, kicking off the summer season with the first of five Saturdays of live music, entertainment, artisan goods and more in the the historic downtown.

There will be one market a month from May to September, with vendors setting up along 176 Street between 56A and 58 Avenue on May 26, June 23, July 21, August 18, and September 22, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The markets, which are organized by the Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association (CAEA), are put on in order to show off what Cloverdale has to offer to the community. This year, CAEA wants to make the markets bigger than ever, and will bring 80 vendors to the first market on May 26.

“We’re a group of merchants that see the community of Cloverdale growing and developing, and we want to make sure the newcomers, as well as all the existing neighbours, come down and experience what Cloverdale has to offer,” said organizer Paige Hardy.

“This year we’re going to focus on the community. We’ll have a welcome tent, with t-shirts for sale, [and] there’s going to be an interaction zone for the younger kids, with bean bag toss games, hopscotch and skip rope,” she said.

This year’s Market Days will bring back live entertainment for market-goers to enjoy while they peruse the stands.

Two spaces will be reserved for musical performances; one outside of Hawthorne Park and the other at the intersection of 176 Street and 56A Avenue. Past performers have played everything from jazz, blues, soul, country to pop and folk rock.

On May 26, the market will offer ukulele music, courtesy of local musician Jaideen Rawings, and the stylings of Cloverdale singer-songwriter Alexis Lynn, who has recently released her single “Promises.”

The markets also bring in other performers. Stilt walker Mr. Bubbles and Korki the Clown will be at the first market of the season to provide family friendly entertainment.

Vendors will be selling produce, preserves, handcrafted jewelry, wine, beer and whiskey, clothing, vintage items and more, and businesses down 176 Street will be holding sidewalk sales.

Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with everything from craft tables to traffic control. For more information on Cloverdale Market Days, visit cloverdale-ae.ca.


