‘Cloverdale Market Days’ has been cancelled for 2020

The Surrey street festival usually draws more than 5,000 attendees

All event days for Cloverdale Market Days (seen here in 2019) have been cancelled for the rest of 2020. (Ryan Alexander McLeod / Cloverdale Market Days)

Cloverdale Market Days have been cancelled for 2020.

Organizers for Cloverdale’s street festival had already cancelled their May 30 date, but now all event dates have been struck from the calendar.

“There was just too much uncertainty ahead,” said Paige Hardy, president of the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association, the group that puts on Cloverdale Market Days.

“We talked to Yalda Asadian at the City of Surrey and she told us the provincial mandate will be in place until October,” noted Hardy. “That means no large events, no community days, no festivals, etc., which is what we are.”

Hardy said Asadian, the City of Surrey’s manager of community enhancement, told Hardy that mandate means no gatherings larger than 50 people. Market Days routinely draws more than 5,000 people.

“We are not solely a farmers market, which Dr. Bonnie says is part of the essential service group,” added Hardy. “Our market is predominantly artisans. Our association is an arts and entertainment association. And our mandate is to market the arts, local artisans, and local small businesses.”

Hardy said she’s disappointed Market Days won’t go ahead this year.

“We were so excited about the numbers that have signed up to participate, it was going to be amazing. But it comes down to public health and safety. We are only in phase two of the restart plan here in Cloverdale, so it’s important that we follow guidelines set by our officials.”

Hardy said she’ll be contacting all the vendors and offering them refunds or the opportunity to hold on until Market Days 2021.

“We look forward to returning in 2021 with an even bigger and better festival.”

Market Days was scheduled to take over 176th Street in downtown Cloverdale for five Saturdays throughout the summer: May 30, June 20, July 18, Aug. 15, and Sept. 19. This would have been the street festival’s seventh year.

Hardy explained that if anything changes at the provincial level regarding allowable crowd sizes for events, then she may consider holding a festival day late in September or early in October.

“It just depends on what happens. We don’t really know anything now and we won’t know until later in the year,” she said. “If things change, we’ll definitely look at the feasibility of holding at least one event.”

Visit cloverdale-ae.ca for more info.



