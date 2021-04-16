Cloverdale Market Days cancelled again

A woman crosses 176th Street in Cloverdale April 12, 2021. 176th will not host Cloverdale Market Days this year as the popular street fest is just the latest casualty in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Market Days has officially been cancelled for 2021.

This follows the cancellation of Market Days’ entire schedule in 2020.

“Unfortunately the current public health orders and the City of Surrey have forced us to make the difficult decision to not host our markets along 176th street again this year,” event organizer Paige Hardy wrote on the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association website.

“The rules in place still only allow such small numbers to attend at any one time and, out of respect to the existing businesses along the street, it would not be fair to fence off the whole two blocks and not allow regular merchants to enter any of the wonderful businesses along the street,” Hardy wrote.

Hardy told the Cloverdale Reporter if health orders change by the end of the summer or early fall, there is a slim chance the Arts & Entertainment Association may try to host a one-off event.

“It will really depend on where we are with vaccines and what Dr. Bonnie says,” explained Hardy. “As a community organization, we have to do what is in the best interests of the community.”

Hardy said Cloverdale Market Days will be back in 2022 with a full slate of dates beginning in May.

“Follow us on social media for the latest updates about other ways we are hoping to market the area as we get further into the summer months.”



