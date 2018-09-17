Some of the Cloverdale and Langley volunteers at this year’s BC Thanksgiving Food Drive. (Contributed)

Cloverdale, Langley Thanksgiving food drive collects ‘record-breaking’ amount of food

Annual food drive collected 35,000 lbs of food for Langley Food Bank

The Cloverdale and Langley branch of the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive collected a record-breaking amount of donations this year.

“Our food drive was a record-breaking success. We collected 35,000 lbs in donations for the Langley Food Bank, which is a 10 per cent increase from last year,” said organizer Scott Friesen.

The massive province-wide food drive is held annually throughout the province. In 2017, more than half a million pounds of food was collected by more than 5,000 volunteers across B.C.

“We look forward to even bigger things next year!” said Friesen.


