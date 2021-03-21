Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen will take part in an online virtual town hall about veterans issues on Saturday, April 3.

Organized by Hold High the Torch (HHTT), a group of students at École Salish Secondary School in Surrey, the event aims to provide what one of the organizers, Daniel Walberg, described as “a virtual space for veterans’ voices to be heard by representatives in government.”

READ ALSO: Haunted by the ghosts of the Medak Pocket: a Langley veteran remembers

The event invitation is addressed to veterans, people with loved ones who are veterans, “or are a private citizen who wants to learn more about the current state of veterans affairs and how our government can better serve our vets.”

HHTT founder Joon Sohn said several questions will be posed:

“Has government fulfilled the promises made to our veterans?” Sohn explained.

“In what ways have they been successful? In what areas have they fallen short? And, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, how can government and civil society better support them and ensure that no one falls through the cracks?”

Jansen is one of the featured speakers, along with Conservative party shadow minister for veterans affairs, Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantall.

READ ALSO: Ryan’s Regards: Will Rememberance Day become memory?

Moderated by a panel of students, the session will run Saturday, April 3 from 10 .a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, starting with panelist introductions and broad discussion questions, followed by an open question-and-answer session.

People who wish to take part can register online at zoom.us under the topic “Hold High The Torch virtual town hall on veteran affairs” at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1lF_cgTVS568L1eJtHePZg.

CloverdaleLangley CityVeterans