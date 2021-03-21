Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen (top L) and Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantal, the Conservative party veterans affairs shadow minister (bottom L), will be featured speakers at a virtual town hall on Saturday, April 3, organized by a group of students at École Salish Secondary School, with moderators Joanne Park and Dario F. (Top) and Joon Sohn and Seline Luc (bottom) (Special to Langley Advance Times)

Cloverdale-Langley City MP to take part in virtual town hall on veterans affairs

Student group to host event on Saturday, April 3

Cloverdale-Langley City MP Tamara Jansen will take part in an online virtual town hall about veterans issues on Saturday, April 3.

Organized by Hold High the Torch (HHTT), a group of students at École Salish Secondary School in Surrey, the event aims to provide what one of the organizers, Daniel Walberg, described as “a virtual space for veterans’ voices to be heard by representatives in government.”

READ ALSO: Haunted by the ghosts of the Medak Pocket: a Langley veteran remembers

The event invitation is addressed to veterans, people with loved ones who are veterans, “or are a private citizen who wants to learn more about the current state of veterans affairs and how our government can better serve our vets.”

HHTT founder Joon Sohn said several questions will be posed:

“Has government fulfilled the promises made to our veterans?” Sohn explained.

“In what ways have they been successful? In what areas have they fallen short? And, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, how can government and civil society better support them and ensure that no one falls through the cracks?”

Jansen is one of the featured speakers, along with Conservative party shadow minister for veterans affairs, Yorkton-Melville MP Cathay Wagantall.

READ ALSO: Ryan’s Regards: Will Rememberance Day become memory?

Moderated by a panel of students, the session will run Saturday, April 3 from 10 .a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Zoom, starting with panelist introductions and broad discussion questions, followed by an open question-and-answer session.

People who wish to take part can register online at zoom.us under the topic “Hold High The Torch virtual town hall on veteran affairs” at zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_1lF_cgTVS568L1eJtHePZg.

Have a story tip? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CloverdaleLangley CityVeterans

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Semiahmoo Rotary Charity Golf Tournament to return this year
Next story
Surrey woman raising money for Jamaican secondary students

Just Posted

Surrey’s Maryann Pyne is raising money for Jamaican high school students. (Contributed photo)
Surrey woman raising money for Jamaican secondary students

Funds to be used for purchasing tablets

Jim Kilback sinks a hole-In-one at the 2020 Semiahmoo Rotary Golf Tournament on Sept. 8. (Brenda Floyd photo)
Semiahmoo Rotary Charity Golf Tournament to return this year

Registration open for June 17 event

A White Rock Pier pile was sheered off in a recent storm. (Aaron Hinks photo)
White Rock Pier pile sheared off in storm, replacement effort underway

City hired contractor to remove and salvage logs

Police tape is shown in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Statistics Canada says the country's crime rate ticked up again in 2018, for a fourth year in a row, though it was still lower than it was a decade ago. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of March 21

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

An unknown stuntman leaps out a window on the second of floor of the Dann’s Electronics building in Cloverdale March 19. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
PHOTOS: John Cena films jump scene in Cloverdale for new series Peacemaker

Unknown stuntman leaps from building

Jamie Coutts recorded a man following her around downtown Vancouver for a half-hour on Wednesday, March 18. (Instagram screenshot/Iammjammbamm)
Woman who filmed man following her in Vancouver says police arrested wrong person

Vancouver police said the man arrested had assaulted a woman in the city’s downtown

Police have cordoned off an area outside a West Kelowna strip mall near Highway 97 and Elk Road on Sunday morning. (Dave Ogilvie photo)
One man dead after ‘targeted shooting’ near Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime unit is investigating the homicide

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Jeevan Singh Sull, 61, of Abbotsford was injured on March 3, 2021 and died on March 14. The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) released his name on March 21 and appealed to the public for more information on what they believe was a targeted attack. (Submitted/IHIT)
IHIT releases name of victim in Abbotsford homicide investigation

Investigators looking for more information relating to death of 61-year-old Jeevan Sull

Recently returned goaltender Trent Miner has been named to the roster of the Vancouver Giants for the WHL ‘hub’ series that gets underway on Friday, March 26 (Rik Fedyck/Vancouver Giants)
VIDEO: Vancouver Giants release roster for ‘hub’ series

Eight rookies on the list released by Langley-based WHL team

Noor Fadel is pictured in an undated handout photo. Fadel was attacked by a racist man on a train in 2017 but says the hateful social-media messages she received afterwards were even more traumatic. A new survey finds that one in two Canadians who identify as visible minorities have experienced online hate. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Noor Fadel, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Survey suggests one in two people of colour have experienced online racism in Canada

Survey found that seven in 10 respondents are worried about the degree of racism in the country

A male, disabled spotted owl from California, seen in an undated handout photo, arrived at a B.C. breeding facility in hopes to mate with some of the captive owls here to strengthen the gene pool. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Northern Spotted Owl Breeding Program, *MANDATORY CREDIT*
B.C.’s northern spotted owl breeding facility welcomes disabled California relative

Cali, 4, brings the potential to help produce stronger offspring if he finds a mate among at the facility

Patrick Penner / Mission Record.
‘Basmodi Wave’ protesters in support of Indian farmers cruise through Mission in fleet of tractors

Over 200 pairs of shoes placed at steps of municipal hall, one for every protester killed in India

(Black Press Media file)
B.C.’s restaurant industry wants in on the rush COVID-19 shot list

‘Front-end workers of restaurants are more exposed than retail and grocery,’ says restaurant association president

Most Read