Dollie Greensides listens to past-president Jan Campbell-Brewer speak of her 60 years of service at the Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary. Sergeant-at-arms Ginette Grenier stands to her right. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary honours the ‘notorious’ work of 60-year member

Dollie Greensides has been a member of the Cloverdale L.A. since 1960

Dollie Greensides has been giving back to the Cloverdale community through its Ladies Auxiliary for 60 years.

She was honoured in a special ceremony at the Cloverdale Legion on Wednesday, May 22.

Greensides was presented to the executive in front of a room of L.A. members, friends and family, and listened to past-president Jan Campbell-Brewer list her many accomplishments.

“Dollie has worked very hard all of her legion life, and she is still at it,” said Campbell-Brewer.

Over her decades at the L.A., Greensides has served as treasurer, secretary, sergeant-at-arms and president. She has previously been awarded a life membership in 1985 and a meritorious service award — the highest medal you can be awarded in the L.A. — in 1995.

“Some of her most notorious work” involved selling 50-50 tickets for many years, and speaking to schoolchildren during the annual poppy campaign.

She has also worked very hard for the Cloverdale Legion, said Campbell-Brewer. “She still carries colours to the branch general meetings, at 90 [years old].”

Greensides volunteers at the annual Christmas Bazaar, the popular meat pie fundraiser, and, as every year, she’ll be serving beans at the Legion’s rodeo events over the May long weekend.

“We’re very proud of our historian, and very pleased to award Dollie her 60 year service pin and bar,” said Campbell-Brewer.

Margaret Campbell, a friend of Greensides, took the mic with a singsong “Hello, Dolly!” after the formal presentation.

“I have found [Dollie] to be an unbelievable support of everything that she [does],” said Campbell. “She’s a good example for the people in the women’s auxiliary and the people in her community.

“Dollie, thank you for being who you are.”


From right: Ladies Auxiliary president Zandra Kilroe, Joan Nielsen, Dollie Greensides and Ginette Grenier. (Samantha Anderson)

