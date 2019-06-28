Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary gives back to community organizations, students

Over five years, Ladies Auxiliary has given $390K to Cloverdale

The Cloverdale Ladies Auxiliary held its fourth-annual donation luncheon last Wednesday, June 19, giving funds to community organizations and local students.

The Ladies Auxiliary is a non-profit organization that volunteers its time and fundraises to enrich its community.

Over its 92 years in the community, the Cloverdale Legion and Ladies Auxiliary has raised millions of dollars for the community. According to past president Jan Campbell-Brewer, the LA has donated $390,000 to various community groups over the past five years alone.

At the luncheon, funds were donated to Surrey Memorial Hospital’s children’s mental health program, which will help fund art and music therapy programs; the Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society, which transports cancer patients to and from medical appointments within the Lower Mainland; the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, which serves 15,000 meals to those in need in the Cloverdale area every year; and Zion Park Manor, which provides complex care services to Cloverdale elders.

Funds were also allocated to scholarships for Surrey school students, including Clayton Heights Secondary’s Zeina El Garawany and Teigan Wristen, Fleetwood Park Secondary’s Sheila Lam and Hannah Karberg-Bergeron, and Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary’s Alexa Adams.



From left: LA Vice President Sheryl Stuart, Volunteer Cancer Drivers Society’s George Garrett, and LA President Zandra Kilroe.

From left: LA Vice President Sheryl Stuart, Clayton Heights Secondary’s Zeina El Garawany and Teigan Wristen, and LA President Zandra Kilroe.

From left: LA Vice President Sheryl Stuart, Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Lindsay Rempel and Brenda Johnson, and LA President Zandra Kilroe.

From left: LA Vice President Sheryl Stuart, Fleetwood Park Secondary’s Hannah Karberg-Bergeron, and LA President Zandra Kilroe.

From left: LA Vice President Sheryl Stuart, Lord Tweedsmuir Secondary student Alexa Adams, and LA President Zandra Kilroe.

From left: LA Vice President Sheryl Stuart, Zion Park Manor’s Chris Mulat and Michelle Whitehouse, and LA President Zandra Kilroe.