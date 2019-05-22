The Cloverdale Learning Centre is a school for 15 to 19 year olds in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale high school raising money for first-ever grad dinner

Bottle and clothing drive will fundraise for Cloverdale Learning Centre’s first graduation dinner

The students of Cloverdale Learning Centre have never had a graduation dinner.

This year, a dedicated graduation committee at the self-paced high school is working to change that.

An upcoming clothing and bottle drive will help raise funds for the first-ever grad dinner.

On Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Cloverdale Learning Centre will be accepting donations of bottles, clothing, accessories, linens and accessories.

It’ll take place during the first Cloverdale Market Days of the season, so drop off will be at the rear garage of the school, accessible through the parking lot located at 176A Street and 56A Street.

The Cloverdale Learning Centre is located at 5658 176 St. There will be a booth out front staffed by fundraisers who can give people directions.

Donations of clothes, shoes, purses, wallets, accessories (including belts, hats, scarves, mitts and nylons), towels and linens (including blankets, bedding, and curtains), backpacks, bags and pillows will be accepted. Bags of bottles are also welcomed.

For more information about the fundraising effort, or to donate, call the Cloverdale Learning Centre at 604-574-3615.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
South Surrey golf tournament to benefit inclusion

Just Posted

Surrey councillors say they’ve now seen policing transition plan

Locke and Hundial decline to share details of the plan, repeat calls for its release to residents

RCMP target speeders in White Rock, Surrey

Officers throughout the province launch Swoop campaign

Surrey fairy garden has little children spellbound

Cloverdale fairy garden a wing’s flutter away from George Greenaway elementary school

2019 Cloverdale Rodeo and Country Fair Round-Up

Looking back on the community events, rodeo and country fair that took place over May long weekend

Roadside device to weed out THC can’t detect impairment, lawyer says

‘This fact alone is likely to have serious implications for Canadians’ Charter Rights,’ lawyer Sarah Leamon warns

Coquitlam RCMP release video in search for witness to crash that killed girl, 13

Witness is described as a slim Asian man with short, black hair, no facial hair and wearing glasses

Baby boom seniors putting pressure on B.C. long-term care: report

B.C. leads Canada in growth of dementia, dependence on care

RCMP probe if teen was intentionally hit with ski pole by mystery skier on B.C. mountain

The incident happened on March 20 on Grouse Mountain. Police are urging witnesses to come forward

TransLink fares to go up on July 1

Fares will increase by a few cents to a few dollars

Two week lock down lifted after drugs, cellphone seized at Kent Institution

A search at the prison found nearly 26 grams of hashish and a cellphone

B.C. firefighters rescue frozen dog from ice

The fire crew found a dog stuck in the at Lake Paul on May 20

Most British Columbians agree the ‘big one’ is coming, but only 50% are prepared

Only 46 per cent of British Columbians have prepared an emergency kit with supplies they might need

B.C. man to pay Maxime Bernier’s People’s Party $20k over lawsuit

Federal judge shut down Satinder Dhillon’s ‘nonsensical’ motion to bar use of PPC name in byelection

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Most Read