Cloverdale high school raising money for first-ever grad dinner

Bottle and clothing drive will fundraise for Cloverdale Learning Centre’s first graduation dinner

The Cloverdale Learning Centre is a school for 15 to 19 year olds in downtown Cloverdale. (Samantha Anderson)

The students of Cloverdale Learning Centre have never had a graduation dinner.

This year, a dedicated graduation committee at the self-paced high school is working to change that.

An upcoming clothing and bottle drive will help raise funds for the first-ever grad dinner.

On Saturday, May 25, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Cloverdale Learning Centre will be accepting donations of bottles, clothing, accessories, linens and accessories.

It’ll take place during the first Cloverdale Market Days of the season, so drop off will be at the rear garage of the school, accessible through the parking lot located at 176A Street and 56A Street.

The Cloverdale Learning Centre is located at 5658 176 St. There will be a booth out front staffed by fundraisers who can give people directions.

Donations of clothes, shoes, purses, wallets, accessories (including belts, hats, scarves, mitts and nylons), towels and linens (including blankets, bedding, and curtains), backpacks, bags and pillows will be accepted. Bags of bottles are also welcomed.

For more information about the fundraising effort, or to donate, call the Cloverdale Learning Centre at 604-574-3615.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter