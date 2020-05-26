Cloverdale food drive supports Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank

Realtor Tom Devlin stands with Courtney van den Boogaard, manager of community engagement for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, May 23 during the Cloverdale Community Food Drive. Devlin organized the food drive to support the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank – w (Submitted photo: Christopher M. Johnson Photography) Donations that went to support the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank filled the back of a trailer May 23. (Submitted photo: Christopher M. Johnson Photography) Tom Devlin loads non-perishable donations in the back of a trailer May 23. (Submitted photo: Christopher M. Johnson Photography) Tom Devlin accepts a cheque for the Cloverdale Community Food Drive May 23. (Submitted photo: Christopher M. Johnson Photography)

A food drive in Cloverdale May 23 raised more than $4,500 and collected more than $5,000 worth of non-perishable goods for charity.

Organized by realtor Tom Devlin, the Cloverdale Community Food Drive benefited the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank.

The Lower Mainland’s newest food bank – run by the Cloverdale Community Kitchen – has only officially been open since March 1.

“The response was awesome,” Devlin told the Cloverdale Reporter. “I was stunned by the support. So many people showed up to donate. It was amazing.”

Devlin advertised the food drive on social media and delivered about 5,000 flyers to Cloverdale homes to drum up support.

“It was about connection, contribution, and community,” he said. “That’s what drives me. I just wanted to help out.”

The non-perishable goods filled the back of Devlin’s trailer and included foodstuffs, but also items like diapers and wipes.

Courtney van den Boogaard, manager of community engagement for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, said she was thrilled with the response.

“We are so grateful for businesses such as the Devlin Group who take the initiative to organize an event benefiting our organization. We were overwhelmed by the support of the community.”

The donations fill an immediate need for many people in the community, van den Boogaard added. “We just finished food bank tonight and had a record number of new sign-ups.”

The food drive was co-sponsored by the Rustic Rooster, Luisa Hough, Christopher M. Johnson Photography, Michauds, The Henry, La Belle Vie, and Harry & Sons Barber.

Devlin plans to hold a charity event again next year, whether it be a food drive or another type of fundraising event.

“I want to do something again. I just don’t know what shape or form it will take.”

The Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank is open Mondays from 4-5:30 p.m and Thursdays from 10-11:30 a.m.



