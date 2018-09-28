Cloverdale firefighters free crow from precarious perch

Crow flies off unharmed after some help from Cloverdale’s Fire Hall No. 8

A team of Cloverdale firefighters went above and beyond on Thursday when they freed a feathered friend from a tight spot.

After a crow became caught in a lamp post at Brick Yard Station, just off the intersection of Highway 10 and Highway 15 in downtown Cloverdale, a crew from the nearby Fire Hall No. 8 came to the rescue.

You have those oh no! moments when you see a fire truck outside the local clinic …. then take a sigh of relief to realize they are rescuing a bird tangled in the lamp post… followed by an awww… they’re rescuing the bird! #Cloverdale #MyBC #FirefightersAreMyFav @NEWS1130 pic.twitter.com/2bblEhAvB4 — Shalane Wellard (@WellardAtWork) September 28, 2018

The Surrey Fire Fighters Association posted a video to their Facebook page, captured by local freelance photographer Mike Mac, that shows “Captain Bruce” scaling a ladder and freeing the bird — who flies away, seemingly unscathed.



