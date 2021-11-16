Cloverdale Drive-thru Christmas parade to roll Dec. 11

The Citizen Santa Parade winds its way through Cloverdale Dec. 23, 2020. This year the Christmas convoy returns on Dec. 11. (Photo: Submitted)

The “Citizen” Santa Parade will be returning this year.

After the BIA cancelled last year’s Surrey Santa Parade of Lights, Cloverdale’s Kate Crew was dejected, so she organized a parade of her own. The Dec. 23 event was wildly successful.

Crew said because of that success, she’d doing it again.

“It was so much fun last year,” she said. “There was such a good turnout and I got such good feedback. So many kids were excited and happy to see us. It was heartwarming.”

Last year, about 16 vehicles wound their way through Cloverdale, West Cloverdale, back through the east part of Cloverdale, up through Clayton, into North Cloverdale, and ended at 68 Avenue and 176th Street. After the parade Crew said, “It was amazing how many people turned out. People were waiting in chairs. People were waiting in their cars parked on the side of the road. It was huge. It was the most fun I had all year.” She said people watched from windows, stood on balconies, or sat on chairs on the sidewalks. “I cried a couple times when I saw how many people were out cheering us on.”

SEE ALSO: Santa Parade wound its way through Cloverdale Dec. 23

The plan for this year is the start at Elements Casino at 7 p.m. and then drive along a similar pre-mapped route. That route will be posted to the event’s Facebook page, Cloverdale “Drive thru” Christmas Parade, soon.

Crew said all vehicles will meet there and then wind their way through Cloverdale. There will be two or three donation trucks at the front of the parade, one for the food bank, one for B.C. Children’s Hospital, and possibly a third one for rescued animals.

“We may add in a vehicle for new and used donations for our animal rescue, too,” she said. Crew is the founder of Cloverdale-based Loveabull Rescue Society.

She said the donation trucks will drive at the front of the parade and people will be able place things in them. The trucks will only stop on residential streets where it is safe to do so.

“We’re looking for donations of unwrapped gifts and donations of non-perishable food items. People will be able to walk up to the trucks and pop them in.”

Crew hopes the parade will be bigger than last year, both in terms of number of vehicles and number of viewers.

“If you want to be in the parade, please contact us through our Facebook page,” she added. “And if you want to watch the parade also please check our Facebook page soon for the parade route.”

Always On Time Pilot Car Service is involved once again. Last year, the car service company was instrumental in helping to get the parade rolling. Always On Time will once again come up with the parade route and help with other logistical issues.

Crew is optimistic this year’s event will once again light up the night and light up the hearts of Cloverdalians.

“I’m just hoping for a good turnout and just hoping to bring some joy to people during this time of year,” she said. “I’m hopeful to bring smiles and Christmas cheers to Cloverdale.”

Visit “Cloverdale ‘Drive thru’ Christmas Parade” for more info.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CloverdaleParadeSanta Claus