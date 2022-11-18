Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce names 2022 Clovie winners at gala dinner

Alan Clegg accepts the Clovie award for Citizenship Excellence at the seventh annual Clovie Awards gala Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce handed out an array of awards that night. Clegg’s Citizenship Excellence award recognized an individual who made “outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.” (Photo: Michael Gladkey / Gladkey Photography) Clovie Award winners are seen after receiving their hardware Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. From left: Alan Clegg, Josephine Leonard, and Paige Hardy and Cynthia Dunsmore. (Photos: Ursula Maxwell-Lewis) The 2023 Clovie Awards, hosted by the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce, honoured the best of Cloverdale businesses. The winners were unveiled at the Clovies Awards gala Nov. 16 at Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club. (Submitted)

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce handed out its annual Clovie Awards Nov. 16.

Scotty Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director, said the iconic emerald-green trophies were awarded at an “amazing” gala dinner at the Hazelmere Golf and Tennis Club.

“The room was packed,” said Wheatley. “It was a really positive room, lots of laughter, touching speeches, and overall it was a happy group—over 200 in a packed room!”

Wheatley said there were no surprises for him at the seventh annual awards ceremony as he is involved from the beginning of the process to the end and knows the winners ahead of time.

“I get to see all of the nominations,” he explained. “This year we had an incredible number of nominations and really anyone of the finalists would have been a worthy winner.”

He said one highlight for him on the night was when James Harper, owner of Cloverdale McDonalds, was named winner of the Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year.

“The entire room burst into applause,” said Wheatley. “Even the other nominees conceded he was a great winner.”

(Harper’s Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year award recognized an individual “with proven business acumen, who promotes the community at every opportunity and is an inspirational leader within his/her organization.”)

Another highlight for Wheatley was when Alan Clegg won the Citizenship Excellence Award.

“He is so humble, but if you get him talking, he has had an amazing life,” Wheatley said. “He is focused on serving his community. Respect is barely the right word to use when talking about Alan.”

(Clegg’s Citizenship Excellence award recognized an individual who made “outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.”)

The Clovies online auction generated more than $4,000 for the Chamber and the live auction generated another $2,000.

“Bidding wasn’t as competitive as it was pre-COIVD, but I understand that is true for a lot of organizations,” Wheatley noted.

The Cloverdale Reporter’s own Cynthia Dunsmore also snagged an elusive Clovie award. Dunsmore accepted the Clovy alongside Paige Hardy for their work with the Cloverdale Arts & Entertainment Association (CA&EA), as the organization won for best “Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year.”

“We are honoured to be acknowledged for Cloverdale Market Days,” said Dunsmore. “This community event is one of the largest outdoor markets in Surrey and is very popular with people across the city.”

Dunsmore said CA&EA is grateful for all the support they received from both Cloverdale businesses and from people in the community.

“Without that support, we wouldn’t have won this award,” added Dunsmore. “It’s that support that make these markets so successful. Cloverdale is such a wonderful community, the people and the support always amazes me.”

Wheatley said now that the 2022 Clovies are over, it’s back to square one for him.

“Today, we start planning for the 2023 Clovies.”

*****

NOMINEES & WINNERS

Here are this year’s categories and nominees with winners listed first and noted in bold.

Business Excellence Large Business (20+ Employees)

Honours a larger business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

• Atkinson Landscaping

• Charcoal & Woodz

• Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Center

• MacMillan Tucker & Mackay

—

Business Excellence Medium Business (10 – 19 Employees)

Honours a medium business that exemplifies superior customer service while embracing innovation and providing a positive work environment for its employees to grow and develop.

• Cloverdale Pharmasave

• Golf & Fraser – Cloverdale

• Surrey Digital Printing

—

Business Excellence Small Business (1-9 EMPLOYEES)

*Retail

Honours a small business that sells goods and merchandise directly to consumers whether through a bricks and mortar storefront or online.

• Clothesline Consignment

• Thrive Greenery and Gifts

• Spent Grounds Coffee Roasters

—

*Hospitality

Honours a small business within the service industry including lodging, food and drink service, theme parks, transportation, hotels, restaurants and bars.

• Mainland Whisky

• Glenwood Pizza and Curry House

• Tommie’s Jerk

—

*Professional services

Honours a business in the service sector requiring special training and may require holding professional degrees and licenses.

• GoTo Promotions

• Northwood Home Inspections

• Uptown Business Machines Inc

—

*Trades & crafts

Honours a small business that offers products or services that require special skills, training, knowledge, and ability.

• Vinoscenti Vineyards

• Mama Marzia

• Zealous Art

—

*Health & wellness

Honours a small business that promotes physical and mental wellbeing such as healthy eating, personal care and beauty, nutrition and weight-loss, meditation, spa retreats, workplace wellness and wellness tourism.

• Catalyst Kinetics Medical Group

• eye.OPTOMETRY

• The Nest Cloverdale Integrative Health

—

New Business of the Year

Honours a “start-up” with a minimum of six (6) months to a maximum of twenty-four (24) months since incorporation and is achieving outstanding results in a short period of time.

• Connies Cucina

• Coating Titan

• Sign Gypsies

—

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Recognizes a young “rising star”, 39 years of age or younger with entrepreneurial instincts, who is making a difference within his/her organization and the community

• Tyler Dennis, MacMillan Tucker & Mackay

• Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music

• Raveena Oberoi, Just Cakes Bakeshop

—

Citizenship Excellence Award

Recognizes an individual who has made outstanding contributions to the well-being of the community through their commitment and dedication.

• Alan Clegg

• Bill Van Geemen

• Sue Dawkins

—

Not-For-Profit Organization of the Year

Honours a non-profit organization, which may include a charity, community association or society, that is making significant strides within its sphere of influence and adding value to the community. • B.C. Vintage Truck Museum

• Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association

• Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation

• SuperChefs Cookery for Kids

—

Philanthropic Business Excellence

Honours a for profit organization that donates time, money, experience, skills or talent to help improve our community.

• MYBC Consulting

• Lotus Terminals Ltd

• Trademark Properties

—

Excellence in Diversity, Equality and Inclusivity

Honours an organization that has made commitments to address societal disparity and injustice, and established or expanded diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives for their current and future workforce.

• Silver Icing

• Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Center

• Universal Access Design

—

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year

Recognizes an individual with proven business acumen, who promotes the community at every opportunity and is an inspirational leader within his/her organization.

• James Harper, McDonald’s – Cloverdale

• Jared Cotterill, Surrey Digital Printing

• Bill Haggerty, Elevated Music



