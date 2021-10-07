Cloverdale Country Market creates Thanksgiving-themed picture space

Kuldip Rai arranges a pumpkin in a new Thanksgiving-themed picture area at the Cloverdale Country Market. The market is encouraging people to come down, snap some pics, and share them on social media. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Cloverdale Country Market has transformed its garden centre into a Thanksgiving-themed picture zone.

The big indoor area usually holds the market’s annual Christmas fair.

“We’ve set up a large picture area in our garden centre,” said Laurie Gray, marketing coordinator. “We got such a good response from last year’s December to Remember, that we thought we’d try it again.”

December to Remember was a Christmas-themed picture taking area the market set up after if cancelled its Christmas fair due to COVID.

Gray said the Thanksgiving-themed picture area will stay in its current form for about two weeks. At that point the Cloverdale Country Market will add in many Halloween elements to the displays.

“We have six different areas where people can take pictures,” added Gray. “So many people told us they appreciated the picture area from last year.”

She said because of that, the Cloverdale Country Market wanted to find a way to give the community even more opportunities to snap pics as a way to show their appreciation for all the support the community gives them throughout the year.

Gray said the picture zone is free and visitor have two opportunities to win prizes if they show up. They can enter for a chance to win a $100 gift card to the market, and patrons can also try guess the weight of a giant pumpkin. If they get the pumpkin’s weight right, they’ll win the pumpkin.

“We are also renting our space out to professional photographers who are looking for a warm, dry place to shoot,” said Gray. “If anyone is interested they can call the market.”

Gray added their annual Christmas Craft Sale will return Nov. 20 and their December to Remember picture zone will also return to the garden centre area Dec. 1.

The Cloverdale Country Market is located at 5688 168 Street and is open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Call 604-575-7818 for more info.



