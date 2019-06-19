Cloverdale community steps up, funds school’s first-ever grad dinner

Thanks to the generosity of several donors, Cloverdale Learning Centre celebrated in style

The graduating students of Cloverdale Learning Centre got to have their first-ever grad dinner after all, thanks to the generosity of the Cloverdale community.

The learning centre is a public high school for students who struggled in, or were removed from, mainstream public schools. Although the grads have a commencement ceremony every year, followed by refreshments for students and their families, they’ve never before had a grad dinner, according to Wendy MacDonald, an inner city youth worker who works at the centre.

Last week, just a few days before the date of their dinner, the Cloverdale Reporter reported that the school was still $900 shy of its fundraising goal. Students on CLC’s graduating committee sent out one last plea for donations, and Cloverdale heard the call.

Thanks specifically to the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association, Cloverdale Arts and Entertainment Association, Surrey city councillor Jack Hundial, Bosley’s by Pet Valu, Cloverdale Optometry, Cloverdale’s H&R Block, Michaud’s Salon, and several anonymous donors, the costs were covered, and then some.

The extra funds were put towards the graduating class of 2020, so that they have a head start on next year’s fundraising efforts.



