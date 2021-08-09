The Cloverdale Community Kitchen donated a truckload of food and clothing to the Lytton First Nation July 30. From right: Lytton resident Thomas Johnny, Desiree Peters, Joleen and Hoefie Haupt, and volunteers Kim Ross and Sheila Potter.(Photo: Submitted)

Cloverdale Community Kitchen sends truckload of supplies to Lytton

Supplies included food and clothing

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen sent supplies a little further than usual July 30.

That’s when Hoefie Haupt, director of operations for CCK, and his wife Joleen drove a truck full of goods up to Lytton.

“We organized a truck load of supplies to be sent to the First Nations in Lytton,” said Matthew Campbell, director of the Community Kitchen.

The truckload of food and clothing was dropped off at the Stein Valley Nlakapamux School on St. Georges Road in Lytton.

“Then people can pick up the food and the clothing,” said Campbell. “We sent 15 skids of goods: fresh food, frozen meat, canned goods, and clothing.”

Campbell said the clothing included work boots and different types of work clothing for people to help with the cleanup effort.

“We have been giving food to the Katzie Nation over the past month as they have been housing people from Lytton,” added Campbell. “Now, as people are going back to the First Nation, they asked us to send supplies and we were happy to do that.”


