Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

Co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate push Community Kitchen over $70,000 mark

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s drive to raise funds as part of its Coldest Night of the Year initiative just got a major boost.

Two new donors have now catapulted the Kitchen over the $70,000 mark and into first place overall in Canada, leapfrogging former frontrunners Mosaic Interfaith from Richmond Hill, Ont.

“The two donors who stepped up to be co-lead sponsors of Coldest Night of the Year 2021 Surrey-Cloverdale location are Katronis Real Estate ($5,000) and BC Plant Health Care ($5,000),” said Courtney van den Boogaard, director of communications for CCK. “Both companies are local family owned businesses.”

Edith Katronis of Katronis Real Estate said she was happy to donate to such “a great cause” in Cloverdale.

“(The Kitchen) does so much to help people in this community.”

Katronis said she’s gone—pre-COVID—to the dinners the Community Kitchen hosts and seen first-hand what amazing work they do for the needy.

SEE ALSO: Coldest Night of the Year fundraiser to support Cloverdale Community Kitchen

She noted that people aren’t just eating at these dinners, they are socializing with each other and having a great time.

“They love to talk and they love to share their stories,” she said. “Most of these people are in the predicament they’re in just because of bad luck in life.”

She also recognized CCK’s outreach. “It stretches out further than just Cloverdale now; it’s all around the area.”

Reid Hardman, operations manager for BC Plant Health Care, said his company has been involved with the Community Kitchen for several years.

“We feel the local community is the roots and soul of our business,” explained Hardman. “We like to give back to the community. We believe in what they do and we believe they bring a lot of positivity to the local area.”

He said a lot of companies and a lot of charities are struggling this year. Because of this, BC Plant Health Care thought it even more important help out in any way they could.

“We thought now was a great time to give back what we can. It’s important we stick together as a community.”

Matthew Campbell, CCK director, said it feels great knowing how much the community has come forward to help the less fortunate during such trying times.

“When we started Coldest Night of the Year during the pandemic, we were quite nervous. We didn’t know what kind of a response we’d get.”

The recent donations have moved the Kitchen much nearer its donation goal of $100,000.

“People have been very generous, but it’s going to be tougher to meet our goals (this year) than it has been in other years—finding sponsors, finding people with the ability to give.”

Campbell said despite that, he thinks the Community Kitchen will hit that $100k mark.

“Our community is very generous. We’re really glad to be in a great community like Cloverdale—and Surrey and Langley—that gives back so much and has people that are so willing to help.”

Coldest Night of the Year is Feb. 20. It’s temporarily scheduled to be a hybrid event with both a virtual and an in-person option for walkers.

Van den Boogaard said they’ll decide exactly how Coldest Night will play out after the Feb. 5 health update from the Provincial Health Office.

“Cloverdale will be hosting a blended event with both a COVID-safe, outdoor-only event (if limits of assembly allow), and a virtual option where people can walk from home.”

She’s asking supporters to visit their website to keep up with the latest info.

Coldest Night of the Year is a nationwide event that sees thousands of people take part in nearly 150 communities across Canada.

Along with co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate, here is a list of the Kitchen’s 2021 business sponsors so far: South Coast Growers’ Supplies Inc., Malary’s Fashion Network, Zinetti Foods, Michauds Salon Spa & Wellness Centre, Accurpress, Cascade Capital Machine Sales, Magnum Nutraceuticals, Atkinson Landscaping, MacMillan Tucker Law Office, Kwantlen Polytechnic University, Tree of Life, Ola Fit for Life, Envision Financial Cloverdale, Sugar’d Cloverdale, and Lotus Terminals.

The Cloverdale Community Kitchen is located at 5337 180th Street. For more info on Coldest Night or the Kitchen, visit mycck.ca.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsCloverdale

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

Just Posted

Left to right: Edith Katronis and Jonathan Katronis of Katronis Real Estate, Courtney van den Boogaard and Matthew Campbell of the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, and Reid Hardman and Teddie Hoegler of BC Plant Health Care pause for a picture on 176th Street Jan. 28. Both Katronis Real Estate and BC Plant Health Care donated $5,000 each to become co-lead sponsors for the Cloverdale Community Kitchen’s Coldest Night of the Year fundraising initiative. (Photo: Malin Jordan)
Cloverdale Community Kitchen leaps closer to fundraising goal for Coldest Night of the Year

Co-lead sponsors BC Plant Health Care and Katronis Real Estate push Community Kitchen over $70,000 mark

The College of Massage Therapists of B.C. says a hearing is to take place in March regarding alleged sexual misconduct of former registered massage therapist Leonard Krekic. (Unsplash photo)
Hearing set for former massage therapist accused of sexual misconduct

Leonard Krekic lived or worked in White Rock, Surrey and Penticton at time of alleged behaviour

Court of Appeal in Vancouver. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
Guilty verdicts upheld in Surrey Six slayings

The Court of Appeal released a “Statement of Pronouncement of Judgment” on Thursday

The band Mediaslaves features, from left to right, Johnny Papan (vocals/guitar), Sean Tanner (bass) and Jono Delivuk (drums).
Itching to play live, Surrey’s Mediaslaves band amplifies new songs/videos in other ways

Punk trio’s new ‘Fear and Loathing in Outer Space’ video released, along with four-song EP

David Harris donated $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation on behalf of Delta’s Harris and Burr families to fund critical equipment needs at Delta Hospital. (Submitted photo)
Long-time Ladner families fund critical equipment at Delta Hospital

Harris and Burr families donate $153,000 to Delta Hospital and Community Health Foundation

Health Minister Adrian Dix looks on as Dr. Bonnie Henry pauses for a moment as she gives her daily media briefing regarding Covid-19 for the province of British Columbia in Victoria. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
B.C. announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, 12 additional deaths

Health officials renew their call to refrain from travelling: ‘COVID-19 can travel with us’

Theo Morrison claims his pregnant daughter and the family were denied service at Kitimat General Hospital, seen here, and were told to go to Terrace. On their drive there, Morrison said his daughter “lost the baby”. (Clare Rayment/Kitimat Northern Sentinel)
Family claims pregnant woman was turned away at Kitimat hospital, ending in stillborn birth

Theo Morrison’s daughter was two weeks overdue when she went to Kitimat General Hospital

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Whistler Blackcomb resort, owned by Vail Resorts. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward)
Health authority appeals to Whistler residents as COVID-19 cases surge

From Jan. 1 to 26, the resort municipality recorded 288 new cases of the virus

An avalanche warning has been issued for B.C.’s South Coast mountains, including those in the North Shore. (Google Maps)
Avalanche warning issued for B.C.’s South Coast this weekend

‘There have already been a number of close calls,’ says Avalanche Canada forecaster

Nanaimo Regional General Hospital. (News Bulletin file)
Driver assaulted with a stick during carjacking attempt at Nanaimo hospital

Woman in her 60s suffered serious injuries and suspect arrested for assault causing bodily harm

Photo by Dale Klippenstein
Masked men invade Abbotsford home, tie up woman and pepper-spray 3 others

One man taken to hospital with injuries that include broken wrist

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture being completed by forensic sketch artist Diana Trepkov. (Diana Trepkov)
VIDEO: Toronto artist donates forensic sketch of missing man connected to Chilliwack

Age progression sketch of Kristofer Couture drawn at two-year mark as gift by Diana Trepkov

BCLC submitted photo
Million dollar lotto ticket bought in northern Vancouver Island set to expire in March

BCLC is encouraging players to check their tickets for the winning numbers: 19117903-02.

Most Read