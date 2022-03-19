Cloverdale Community Cycles to hold new and used bike sale April 2

Joe Viel, manager of Cloverdale Community Cycles, works on a bike March 18. The community bike shop will hold its second annual bike sale April 2. Cloverdale Community Cycles is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

You name the bike, it’ll be available at Cloverdale Community Cycles second annual bike sale, says Matthew Campbell.

Campbell, director of Cloverdale Community Cycles and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen, said they have a tonne of bikes on hand and likely something for everyone.

“We will have over 100 bicycles for sale,” said Campbell. “They are all good quality used bicycles. Adult and kids bikes. The used bicycles sell for $50 to $400 a bike.”

Campbell said sale prices basically reflect the cost of the parts and labour that were put into repairs. Apart from the completed repairs, all the bikes have been tuned up too, which reflects about a $60 to $70 value.

Campbell also said they’ll have a few ebikes for sale for the first time, along with some brand new bikes. He said the ebikes are priced at around $1,900.

All money raised through the sale will go to support the cycle shop, its outreach work in the community, and the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

“In the last year, we gave away over 200 bicycles to kids in need, single moms, our homeless friends, and our food bank clients,” said Campbell. “These bicycles were donated to us from people in the community.”

He said the shop is there to serve the community and offers low-cost repairs as well.

“We also did over 100 free or discounted repairs on bicycles for those in need,” added Campbell. “Joe (Viel) also taught three-day repair classes this winter to people from the community, so they could learn to repair their own bicycles.”

Joe Viel is the cycle shop’s manager and head mechanic. He has a passion for cycling and he’s been working on bikes for more than two decades spanning California, Hawaii, and now Canada. Part of his work now includes teaching shop volunteers bicycle repair.

Campbell said because of Viel’s craftsmanship, there are now two sides to Cloverdale Community Cycles: one that focuses on bicycle outreach, getting bikes into the hands of those in need and the less fortunate, and another that provides high-end bicycle work for people across the Lower Mainland. That high-end work also helps pay for the programs the Kitchen is known for.

“One thing that makes our shop unique is our bike store manager Joe,” explained Campbell. “Our store focuses on our community, but Joe is one of the best mechanics in the Lower Mainland, and he’s attracted a following.”

That following is generating repeat customers that are travelling far and wide just to get Viel to work on their bikes.

“He works on a lot of higher-end bikes now and he has customers that come in from all over just to get Joe to work on their bikes,” Campbell said. “They know they’re going to get the extra layer of care and attention to detail put into their work. So they get great work, great value, and they also know their money’s going to a good cause.”

As for the sale, Viel said the bikes will be set out in the lot and people can expect the same look to the sale as last year.

“We have some new Louis Garneau bikes on their way and we’re hoping those arrive by (April 2),” he said. “So we’re hoping to have a lot of options available.”

The sale will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on April 2.

“Last year we were sold out by noon,” added Viel. ‘The lineup started early and wrapped around the building.”

Campbell added they are always accepting bike donations and they can be dropped off at the Cloverdale Community Kitchen/Cloverdale Community Cycles Monday to Friday between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Cloverdale Community Cycles is located directly behind Pacific Community Church at 5337 180 Street.

For more information, or to volunteer, visit cccbikes.ca, email info@cccbikes.ca, or call 778-617-3003.



