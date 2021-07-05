Cloverdale Chamber seeking nominations for annual Clovie awards

The sixth annual Clovie awards will be handed out Nov. 17 at Northview Golf and Country Club. (Photo: submitted)

Nominations are now open for the Clovies.

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is looking for nominations for their sixth annual business excellence awards, which will be handed out Nov. 17.

“As the voice of Cloverdale’s business community, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to announce nominations for the 2021 Clovies Awards are now open,” Scott Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director, said in a new release.

The annual awards honour business excellence in the Cloverdale, Clayton Heights, and Campbell Heights communities.

The Clovies also feature three new business resiliency awards this year.

“The last 18 months have been tough ones for many local businesses,” Wheatley said. “Some have thrived, but the majority have faced challenges making it through the pandemic and still being able to stay in business.”

He said the new category will honour small, medium and large businesses that “demonstrated their business acumen despite these uncertain times.”

SEE ALSO: ‘Punishing increases’ in city taxes says Cloverdale Chamber director

The evening gala is also back. After a virtual event last year, the awards gala is set for Nov. 17 at Northview Golf and Country Club.

Last year, Wheatley said the Chamber received more than a hundred nominations and he expects that number to rise higher this year. “Our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high caliber of the submissions.”

Nominations cover several categories: New Business of the Year; Not-for-Profit of the Year; Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year; Young Entrepreneur of the Year; Citizen Excellence of the Year; Business Excellence (medium-sized business); Business Excellence (large-sized business); Business Excellence (small business) in several categories: Professional Service, Health and Wellness, Trades/Crafts, Retail, and Hospitality; and Business Resiliency for small, medium, and large businesses.

The deadline for nominations is Aug. 15. Tickets for the gala event are going for $95 each, or $850 for a table of 10.

More info can be found at theclovies.com.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

AwardsCloverdale