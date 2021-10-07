Cloverdale Chamber names 2021 Clovie Award nominees

Tai Brown stops to take a selfie with some customers at Tommie’s Jerk. Brown’s restaurant has been nominated for a Clovie award in the “Small Business Hospitality” category. (Photo: Malin Jordan) The 2021 Clovies awards, hosted by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, will honour the best of Cloverdale businesses. The awards gala is scheduled for Nov. 17 at Northview Golf and Country Club. (Submitted)

After receiving more than 100 nominations for the Clovie awards, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the field down 43 nominees.

“We pick the top nominees for each of the (14) categories,” said Scott Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director. “Our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high calibre of the submissions.”

Wheatley will now send the names of the nominees to this year’s judges: George Gunnick, Randall Heidt, and Dean Moore. They will then decide on the winners.

The Clovies Awards ceremony will be held at Northview Golf & Country Club.

“Money raised through the Clovies helps fund the Chamber’s programs, business services, and the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.”

Along with the awarding of the shiny-green Clovie trophies, the night also features “a silent auction, on-site entertainment, and a gourmet dinner.”

NOMINEES

Here are this year’s nominees:

Business Excellence Large Business (20+ employees)

BC Plant Health Care

Bellpark Horticulture

Clayton Pub Ltd.

Business Excellence Large Business — Resiliency

Bellpark Horticulture

Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Centre

Clayton Pub Ltd.

Business Excellence Medium Business (10-19 employees)

Bodhi Tree Wellness Centre

Truckin BBQ

Miracon Development Inc.

Business Excellence Medium Business — Resiliency

Bodhi Tree Wellness Centre

Truckin BBQ

Miracon Development Inc.

Business Excellence Small Business – Health & Wellness

Cloverdale Black Belt Academy

Ola Fit for Life

Cloverleaf Massage Therapy

Business Excellence Small Business – Hospitality

Tommies Jerk

Mainland Whiskey

Glenwood Pizza & Curry House

Business Excellence Small Business – Professional

DFC Events

Goto Promotions

Kearney Funeral Services

Business Excellence Small Business – Retail

Clayton Heights Optometry

Mainland Whiskey

Power Apparel Ltd.

Into Chocolate Candy & Confections

Business Excellence Small Business – Trades and Crafts

Northwood Home Inspection

Taylor Restoration Services

BPM Electric

Business Excellence Small Business — Resiliency

Intersection Fair Trade

Mainland Whiskey

Ola Fit for Life

Not-for-Profit Business of the Year

BC Conservation Foundation

Cloverdale Com. Kitchen

Prostate Cancer Foundation of BC

New Business of the Year

Just Cakes Bakeshop Ltd.

Thrive Greenery & Gifts

Wake up without Makeup

Young Entrepreneur of the Year

Bill Haggerty (Elevated Music)

Ola Alagboro (Ola Fit for Life)

Reveena Obaroi (Just Cakes Bakeshop)

Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year

David Balfour

Lindsay Brown

Ola Alagboro

Tickets can be purchased on theclovies.com. Early bird pricing is still available.



