Cloverdale Chamber names 2021 Clovie Award nominees

After receiving more than 100 nominations for the Clovie awards, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce has narrowed the field down 43 nominees.
“We pick the top nominees for each of the (14) categories,” said Scott Wheatley, the Chamber’s executive director. “Our judging committee had a difficult time selecting the finalists due to the high calibre of the submissions.”
Wheatley will now send the names of the nominees to this year’s judges: George Gunnick, Randall Heidt, and Dean Moore. They will then decide on the winners.
The Clovies Awards ceremony will be held at Northview Golf & Country Club.
“Money raised through the Clovies helps fund the Chamber’s programs, business services, and the Cloverdale Rodeo Youth Initiative Foundation.”
Along with the awarding of the shiny-green Clovie trophies, the night also features “a silent auction, on-site entertainment, and a gourmet dinner.”
NOMINEES
Here are this year’s nominees:
Business Excellence Large Business (20+ employees)
BC Plant Health Care
Bellpark Horticulture
Clayton Pub Ltd.
Business Excellence Large Business — Resiliency
Bellpark Horticulture
Clayton Heights Sports & Therapy Centre
Clayton Pub Ltd.
Business Excellence Medium Business (10-19 employees)
Bodhi Tree Wellness Centre
Truckin BBQ
Miracon Development Inc.
Business Excellence Medium Business — Resiliency
Bodhi Tree Wellness Centre
Truckin BBQ
Miracon Development Inc.
Business Excellence Small Business – Health & Wellness
Cloverdale Black Belt Academy
Ola Fit for Life
Cloverleaf Massage Therapy
Business Excellence Small Business – Hospitality
Tommies Jerk
Mainland Whiskey
Glenwood Pizza & Curry House
Business Excellence Small Business – Professional
DFC Events
Goto Promotions
Kearney Funeral Services
Business Excellence Small Business – Retail
Clayton Heights Optometry
Mainland Whiskey
Power Apparel Ltd.
Into Chocolate Candy & Confections
Business Excellence Small Business – Trades and Crafts
Northwood Home Inspection
Taylor Restoration Services
BPM Electric
Business Excellence Small Business — Resiliency
Intersection Fair Trade
Mainland Whiskey
Ola Fit for Life
Not-for-Profit Business of the Year
BC Conservation Foundation
Cloverdale Com. Kitchen
Prostate Cancer Foundation of BC
New Business of the Year
Just Cakes Bakeshop Ltd.
Thrive Greenery & Gifts
Wake up without Makeup
Young Entrepreneur of the Year
Bill Haggerty (Elevated Music)
Ola Alagboro (Ola Fit for Life)
Reveena Obaroi (Just Cakes Bakeshop)
Bill Reid Memorial Business Person of the Year
David Balfour
Lindsay Brown
Ola Alagboro
Tickets can be purchased on theclovies.com. Early bird pricing is still available.
