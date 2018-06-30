Cloverdale car barn dedicated as Frank Horne Discovery Centre

The Cloverdale Station played host to a series of Canada day celebrations

This Saturday, members of the community visited the Cloverdale Station to go for rides on the velocipede, the speeder and a 100-year-old Interurban railcar.

The car barn has been officially dedicated as the Frank Horne Discovery Centre by the Fraser Valley Heritage Railway Society.

Horne was former BC Electric Railway motorman and commonly known as the face of the FVHRS.

