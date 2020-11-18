Cloverdale business groups launch toy drive

Cloverdale’s Chamber and BIA to collect toys for charity

Councillor Linda Annis (centre) gives a toy to Cheryl White and Scott Wheatley Dec. 8, 2019, at Elements Casino during the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce’s inaugural toy drive. For its second annual toy drive this year, the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale BIA. They will be collecting toys from Nov. 23 to Dec. 11. (Photo: submitted)

The Cloverdale Toy Drive is back.

The Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce is running its second annual Cloverdale Toy Drive beginning Nov. 23. This year the Chamber has partnered with the Cloverdale Business Improvement Association.

The two groups will be collecting toys for kids until Dec. 11.

SEE ALSO: Inaugural toy drive will benefit Cloverdale Community Kitchen

“As the voice of Cloverdale’s business community, we are thrilled to provide a way for local businesses to support our local families,” said Scott Wheatley, the Cloverdale Chamber’s executive director.

Wheatley is asking of new and unwrapped toys.

SEE ALSO: Cloverdale Christmas Hamper Program in urgent need of donations

The Chamber and BIA are encouraging local businesses and members of the community to drop off the toys at the BIA and Chamber office at 5738 176 Street in Cloverdale.

They will set up donation bins outside and will have “a safe drop off area.” The bins will be accessible Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

SEE ALSO: Inaugural Cloverdale Toy Drive brings in more than 200 toys

“Unlike some of the bigger events, every toy collected will be put directly into the hands of a Cloverdale family,” added Paul Orazietti, the executive director for the BIA.

All the toys will be given to the Cloverdale Community Kitchen to use in their annual Christmas Hamper Program.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Charity and DonationsChristmasCloverdaleGames and Toys