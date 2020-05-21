London Drugs. (Black Press photo)

Cloverdale barbershop featured at London Drugs

Retail giant now selling products for local shop Harry & Sons

A Cloverdale barbershop is being featured at London Drugs.

Harry & Sons barbershop is now part of London Drugs’ “Local Central” program. Local Central offers shelf space at London Drugs locations for local companies to sell some of their products.

“When we heard about the London Drugs Local Central program it made us smile,” said Dean Moore, owner of Harry & Sons. “Having them showcase our products has helped us lift our heads and spirits again.”

Harry & Sons bills itself as a “traditional barbershop” where patrons can get “classic gentleman’s haircuts, beard trims and straight blade shaves.”

Moore added, “The Local Central program makes us feel that we will get through to the other side of this challenging time by working together.”

Harry & Sons’ products will be sold at both the Cloverdale and Langley locations.

In a release, London Drugs said the Local Central program was born out of the need to help companies impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position where we can really help out,” Clint Mahlman, London Drugs president said in April. “As a 75-year-old Canadian owned and operated company we have always supported fellow Canadian businesses and now is the time more than ever, to come together.”

SEE ALSO: London Drugs to create ‘Local Central’ aisle for small businesses to sell products

Mahlman said London Drugs intends to grow the Local Central program to help out even more local businesses.

The Cloverdale location is the only London Drugs store in Surrey participating in the Local Central program. Thirty-nine London Drugs locations across B.C. and Alberta are currently participating in the Local Central initiative.

FLYERS

London Drugs also recently committed to helping local newspapers by continuing to run its flyers in more than 80 B.C. community newspapers – see link below – at a time when many retail giants have cancelled flyer insertions.

SEE ALSO: LETTER – London Drugs president supports local news

“We know printed flyers are crucial for community newspapers especially during these challenging times. We are hearing about newspapers that are running at below cost, and they are doing everything they can to stay afloat,” Mahlman wrote in an open letter to community newspapers.


