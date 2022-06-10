Cloverdale Arena to get possible upgrade

New freezing unit to cost more than $500K

The Cloverdale Arena is seen in this undated photo. The rink, built in 1972, may be getting a new freezing unit. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

Cloverdale Arena may be getting a new freezing unit.

City council is set to vote on a corporate report to approve the purchase a of a new chiller and condenser at their meeting June 13.

The report, submitted by Parks and Rec. GM Laurie Cavan, recommends council approve the removal and replacement of the ammonia chiller and the ammonia condenser at a cost of more than $500K.

The Parks & Rec. department recommends council “award contract no. 1220-040-2022-026 to Fraser Valley Refrigeration Ltd. in the amount of $506,280 … for the removal and replacement of the ammonia chiller and the ammonia condenser at the Cloverdale Arena,” the report says.

Built in 1972, the arena “has since been well maintained structurally and mechanically,” the report says. “Once the upgrade is complete, it is anticipated that this facility will serve the community for approximately 15 years or more.”

The report also mentions the new Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex that is going in on the north side of the Fairgrounds. The new complex will add two ice sheets to the Cloverdale community.

“It is anticipated there will be sufficient demand to allow both facilities to operate concurrently.”

The contract covers removal of the current chiller and condenser and installation of the new system.

There were two bids for the project. One from Fraser Valley Refrigeration (FVR) at $506,280 and another from CIMCO Toromont Industries (CTI) at $473,796.

“This RFQ process yielded fewer submissions than average because there are only two companies that typically do this type of work in the lower mainland,” the report says. “The City’s consultant advised that these quotations were consistent with industry pricing.”

The evaluation team from Parks and Rec., the Finance Department, and a refrigeration engineer consultant picked the more than $30K higher quote because it includes an option to install a larger condenser.

“While FVR’s price is approximately 6.8 per cent higher than CTI’s, the benefits of a larger chiller and condenser with a cooling loop, including operating cost savings during periods of high loads and greater energy efficiency leading to less wear and tear and longer useful life of the compressors, outweigh the increased up-front cost,” the report notes.

Funding for the new chiller will be paid out of the already approved 2022 Parks, Recreation & Culture Capital Budget, the report says.



