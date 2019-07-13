A Honeybee Centre educator shows some sleepy bees to the crowd. (Samantha Anderson)

Cloverdale abuzz as hundreds fly to annual Honeybee Festival

Free, family-friendly event on this weekend at the Honeybee Centre in Cloverdale

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Centre was humming on Saturday, as hundreds of locals buzzed about at the annual Honeybee Festival.

The free, family-friendly event had plenty to offer, from a bouncy castle to face painting, vendors to educational presentations.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13 and 14. The Honeybee Centre — a commercial honey farm, store, restaurant and learning centre — is located at 7480 176 Street.

For more information on the festival, visit honeybeecentre.com.


A representative from the Greater Vancouver Woodturners Guild demonstrates how to make a spinning top. (Samantha Anderson)

The Honeybee Festival had plenty of vendors to check out. (Samantha Anderson)

