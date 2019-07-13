Cloverdale abuzz as hundreds fly to annual Honeybee Festival

Cloverdale’s Honeybee Centre was humming on Saturday, as hundreds of locals buzzed about at the annual Honeybee Festival.
The free, family-friendly event had plenty to offer, from a bouncy castle to face painting, vendors to educational presentations.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on July 13 and 14. The Honeybee Centre — a commercial honey farm, store, restaurant and learning centre — is located at 7480 176 Street.
For more information on the festival, visit honeybeecentre.com.
