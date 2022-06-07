Clover Ridge District Girl Guides recognized

Girl Guide Olive Haluska (left) and Pathfinder Deeta Keerthy (right) recently won top awards for their respective age groups. (Photo submitted: Sherri McPeake)

Two local Girl Guides recently received top awards in their district.

Both Olive Haluska and Deeta Keerthy won in their respective age groups for the Clover Ridge District.

“We recently had our district awards ceremony and we had two girls achieve the top award in Girl Guides for their level,” said Sherri McPeake, Clover Ridge District Commissioner.

Haluska, a Girl Guide, earned the Lady Baden Powell Award, which is the highest award a Girl Guide can earn.

“It involves completing the Guide program, as well as extra initiative in the areas of community service, volunteering, while learning about the life and work of our world chief guide, Lady Olave Baden-Powell,” explained McPeake.

Keerthy, a Pathfinder, earned the Canada Cord Award. This is the highest award a Pathfinder can earn.

“The requirements include completing the Pathfinder program, as well as extra initiative in the areas of community service, volunteering, and specific hours spent in developing leadership or camping skills,” McPeake added.



