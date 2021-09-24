Cloverdale’s annual Clovie Awards silent auction returns

The 2021 Clovies awards, hosted by the Cloverdale Chamber of Commerce, will be held in November. The Clovie Awards’ silent auction kicks off Oct. 1. (Image via Chamber)

The annual Clovie Awards’ silent auction is returning.

The Clovies—Cloverdale’s annual business excellence awards—will be held on Nov. 17 at Northview Golf and Country Club.

As part of the Clovies celebration each year, the Cloverdale District Chamber of Commerce always holds an accompanying silent auction. This year, the auction begins Oct. 1 and is online only.

“We still need a few donations,” said Chamber director Scott Wheatley. “We need donations of items or services with a $50 minimum value.”

Wheatley said despite the silent auction’s stature when measured next to the Clovie Awards gala, it’s a vital component to Chamber fundraising for the year.

“This is such an important part of our Clovies night,” he said. “Every penny we raise helps to support businesses locally.

Wheatley said the funds raised from the silent auction go right back into helping the chamber represent businesses in Clayton, Cloverdale and Campbell Heights.

“And it helps keep costs down for members.”

Wheatley said if anyone wants to donate to the silent auction, they can contact Ann Robinson at the chamber via email: ann@cloverdalechamber.ca.

Online bidding for the auction will end at 10 p.m. Nov. 17—after the Clovies gala wraps.

Wheatley said tickets for the Clovie Awards will go on sale about mid-October. But before that, Clovie Awards finalists will be announced Oct. 6 at the Chambers’ monthly luncheon.

“The October luncheon is being held at the Henry and tickets are still available,” said Wheatley. “The 2021 finalist will be announced then.”



