Clothes 2U will give away clothing, toys, and other items during an event scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 21) in Newton. Admission is $2 and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Contributed photo)

Clothes 2U event scheduled for Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on Saturday

Free clothing, toys, and a range of other items will be available for those in need

As the first day of a new school year approaches, Ernie Jantzen and his non-profit organization, Clothes 2U, are preparing to host a free clothing giveaway – along with a range of other items – tomorrow in Newton.

On Saturday, Aug.21, Clothes2U will distribute clothes in sizes from baby to adult, as well as toys, linens, books, personal items, diapers and smaller household items – all at no charge.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Word of Life church, 13569 76 Ave. – in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, across the street from Canadian Tire.

Entry fee is $2/person. To learn more, go to clothes2u.ca

According to its website, “Clothes2U was an offshoot from a single parents group started by Ernie Jantzen in the 1990s. Some clothes were available for the single parents to take at the meetings but it slowly developed a life of it’s own. The first clothing giveaway was held in the parking lot of Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley.”

