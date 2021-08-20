Clothes 2U event scheduled for Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood on Saturday

Free clothing, toys, and a range of other items will be available for those in need

Clothes 2U will give away clothing, toys, and other items during an event scheduled to take place tomorrow (Saturday, Aug. 21) in Newton. Admission is $2 and the event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Contributed photo)

As the first day of a new school year approaches, Ernie Jantzen and his non-profit organization, Clothes 2U, are preparing to host a free clothing giveaway – along with a range of other items – tomorrow in Newton.

On Saturday, Aug.21, Clothes2U will distribute clothes in sizes from baby to adult, as well as toys, linens, books, personal items, diapers and smaller household items – all at no charge.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Word of Life church, 13569 76 Ave. – in Surrey’s Newton neighbourhood, across the street from Canadian Tire.

Entry fee is $2/person. To learn more, go to clothes2u.ca

According to its website, “Clothes2U was an offshoot from a single parents group started by Ernie Jantzen in the 1990s. Some clothes were available for the single parents to take at the meetings but it slowly developed a life of it’s own. The first clothing giveaway was held in the parking lot of Nicomekl Elementary School in Langley.”

