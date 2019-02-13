United Way Lower Mainland’s Kim Winchell (left) and Gabriel Avelar (right) are hoping they can reduce social isolation in Clayton by building free little libraries. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Clayton’s latest and littlest libraries to open on Family Day

Free pancakes offered at family-friendly tour of new book nooks

Clayton’s latest — and littlest — libraries will open on Family Day with a fun celebration.

United Way has been working with a team of volunteers to set up book nooks throughout Clayton. On Monday, Feb. 18, locals are invited to come down, have a pancake breakfast, and then tour the neighbourhood to check out the new libraries set up throughout the community.

The idea behind the project is to promote literacy, and also to create connections between neighbours.

The little libraries are part of a larger initiative to foster local love in Clayton Heights. In October last year, United Way made $12,000 in grants available for projects that boost neighbourhood morale on a local level.

At an October town hall, it was noted that although the Clayton area was built as an intentional community, many people who live in the area feel isolated or disconnected from their neighbours.

The event will take place rain, snow or shine on Monday, Feb. 18, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The pancakes are free, but attendees are asked to please bring a book to share with the libraries.

Meet in front of Katzie Elementary, located at 6887 194A St., for breakfast before heading out to explore the neighbourhood.


