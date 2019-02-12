Clayton ‘memory social’ to discuss future of Surrey’s heritage buildings

The Calkins General Store, built in 1925, was one of the earliest stores to set up shop in Surrey. (City of Surrey)

The Surrey Historical Society will be hosting its fourth “memory social” at the historic Clayton General Store next week.

All residents and business people of the Clayton area are invited to come to the free session and share memories of the neighbourhood.

It’s one of six sessions in which longtime Surrey residents and their families can meet and share their life stories in a relaxed atmosphere. The society is collecting and recording these memories, to preserve them for future residents of Surrey.

This social will have a slightly different theme than the society’s previous get-togethers.

As well as showcasing the stories of “yet another historic neighbourhood in our city,” the social will also focus on “physical heritage and its significance to our history,” said Michael Gibbs, president of the Surrey Historical Society.

“Surrey has a challenge faced by all growing cities, and that is [determining] the role that our historic homes, businesses and historic spaces can play,” he said. “Not all of this heritage can be saved. However, residents, businesses and governments have seen benefits [as well as challenges] in their preservation.”

It’s all too fitting that the social will take place at Centric Culinary (18394 Fraser Hwy), a new coffee house that operates out of the building that was once the Calkins General Store. When it was built in 1925, it was one of the earliest stores to set up shop in Surrey.

The social will run from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 23.

All are welcome. Attendance is free, but you are asked to pre-register. For more information, visit surreyhistory.ca or call 778-593-9989.



