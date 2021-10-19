Clayton Heights Secondary launches annual ‘Halloween For Hunger’ event

Students at Clayton Heights Secondary School prepare donation bags for the 14th annual “Halloween For Hunger” donation drive. (Photo submitted: Sarah Daintrey)

Clayton Heights Secondary students are collecting donations for the local food bank again.

The school’s “Halloween for Hunger” donation drive kicks off Oct. 22 when 100s of students will hang donation bags on neighbourhood door knobs.

Sarah Daintrey, a teacher at Clayton Heights and the event’s chief organizer, said students recently prepared all the donation bags.

”We are handing out 1,500 bags to the community,” she said.

Daintrey added the students will walk through Clayton Oct. 29 to collect the bags from door steps.

“Our students will pick them up, we‘re just asking that people leave the bags on their porch, or they can bring them down to the school.”

Daintrey said their goal is to “fill up the truck” that will be in the parking lot from 3 – 8 p.m. Oct. 29 and she’s asking that anyone who didn’t get a donation bag, but still wants to help out, to come down to the school that day with their donations.

She said the food bank needs the basics, things like canned goods, baby stuff, and toiletries.

“Protein items, such as peanut butter and canned meat are great. Baby things, like diapers and wipes are in high demand too.”

She added, “All the food is going to the local food bank.

That food bank is the Fraser Valley Regional Food Bank, which is run by the Cloverdale Community Kitchen.

Daintrey said it’s “crazy to think” Halloween For Hunger is in its 14th year.

“It gets bigger and bigger each year,” she said. “We’re so thankful to the community for all their support over the years.”

Daintrey said many kids have benefited from the service aspect of the donation drive over the past decade and a half.

“We’re trying to teach kids to be passionate about service education,” she explained. “Once that seed is planted, it will grow bigger and bigger and the kids will then pass that on after they graduate.”

Last year, students collected more than 4,000 items for the food bank. Daintrey said she’s confident they’ll match last year’s total and she’s hopeful they’ll pass that number.

“Gotta dream bigger and better each year!”

Clayton Heights Secondary is located at 7003 188 Street.



