Clayton Community Festival a blast this weekend

On Saturday the city of Surrey hosted the Clayton Community Festival.

The festival was located on both sides of Fraser Highway and 188th street in between Clayton Crossing & Hillcrest village.

The festival included parkour, skateboard demonstrations, bouncy castles, face painting and various crafts.

Admission was free and the festival ran between 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.