Clayton Community Farmer’s Market to return June 14

Fifty vendors will be on hand for a social-distanced third season

The Clayton Community Farmer’s Market is returning June 14.

After canceling the first three dates in May, market manager Sabrina Mehlhorn said she was excited to finally open the outdoor market.

“Farmers’ markets are classified as an essential service, but we will be reducing our market size to keep both vendors and customers safe at all times,” Melhorn said. “There will still be room for about 50 vendors this year.”

Melhorn said types of vendors will include: farm-fresh local fruits and vegetables, artisan cheese, baked goods and desserts, local honey, coffee, jewelry, home decor, gifts, and others.

Melhorn also said the market will be modified to adhere to all the current health and safety guidelines surrounding COVID-19.

“We will be enacting strict social-distancing protocols, are accepting online pre-orders, restricting access to the market physically (single entrance, single exit), sanitizing stations, etc.”

She added all activities that could compromise social-distancing protocols have been cancelled for the time being, including the popular Kids Zone.

“There will be no food sampling, but we might have food trucks on-site. While we had big plans for making this year the best one yet – those plans will be put to rest for now. We will miss the dancing, the children’s laughter, the impromptu picnics of delicious fresh fruits and veggies, but it will be back someday.”

She said all efforts will be put towards ensuring the public’s health, including providing a safe place to purchase local food & crafts and enacting the highest degree of preventative safety protocols.

Melhorn said they are also launching a “local produce box” in their online store. Customers will be able to order three different sizes of boxes, which will be filled with seasonal fruits and vegetables from the market.

“There will be add-ons available such as bread, bagels, perogies, honey, and more,” explained Melhorn. “Customers can order until 3 p.m. on Fridays for pickup on market Sundays. Zero contact necessary, just park in the designated spots and we’ll bring your order to you if you cannot visit the market.”

Melhorn said over the last two years the market has had about 1,200 patrons visit each market. This year, she is hoping to see at least half that.

“We very much appreciate each and everyone who will support the market and local vendors this year by purchasing their favourite products at our neighbourhood market.”

The Clayton Farmer’s Market will have 10 market dates this year: June 14, June 28, July 12, July 26, Aug. 9, Aug. 23, Sept. 6, Sept. 20, Oct. 4, and Oct. 18.

The market takes place in the parking lot of Clayton Heights Secondary School at 70th Avenue and 188th Street. Visit claytonfarmersmarket.org for more info.



