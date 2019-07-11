Classical string music performed live throughout downtown Cloverdale

A group from the Reformed String Camp perform in Hawthorne Square on July 11, 2019. (Samantha Anderson)

Downtown Cloverdale was alive with the sound of classical music on Thursday afternoon, as the Reformed String Camp played a selection of chamber music along main street.

“Classics on Main” was performed in front of businesses on 176 and 176A Street, including Cloverdale Pharmasave, MacMillan Tucker & Mackay, Elena’s Country Kitchen, Rustic Rooster Cafe, and Malary’s Fashion Network.

The camp unites musicians, ages 6 to 70 and beyond, from across Canada, with the goal of providing “encouragement, fellowship and musical education for all Canadian Reformed and United Reformed members,” according to the camp’s website.

“A special focus is placed upon the Genevan Psalms, and developing musical leadership and mentoring,” it reads. “We typically have 60 or more participants, from coast to coast. It makes for an invigorating week for musicians of all stripes, folks who oftentimes find the developing of their talents a lonely endeavour.”

The non-profit camp takes place in B.C. and Ontario, on alternating years, led by B.C. brother-and-sister duo Kent and Roxi Dykstra. This year’s camp — the 13th annual — takes place in Cloverdale from July 8 to 12, with concerts from July 12 to 14.

For more on the Reformed String Camp, visit reformedstringcamp.org.



