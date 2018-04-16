Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

Cloverdale’s annual Classic & Vintage Motorcycle Swap Meet and Show ‘N Shine will return to the fairgrounds on Sunday, April 29.

The event’s website bills the event as the “biggest event of its kind in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.”

Around 50 vintage and classic motorcycles will be on display, with plaques awarded in different classes. The Show ‘N Shine is open to motorcycles that meet the criteria for a “Collector” or “Vintage” plate in British Columbia. They must be either 25 years or older, a limited production bike that is 15 years or older, or a discontinued bike that is 15 years or older.

Registration for bikes will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the first 50 bikes taken, and awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. All entrants must show proof of current insurance to be eligible, and no bikes with custom paint jobs or heavy modifications will be allowed.

Attendees will also be able to check out this year’s featured bike, the 1968 Norton Commando, first unveiled at an Earl’s Court, London show in late 1967.

It was the first full-sized Norton model to have an engine that was canted forward, creating the impression that it was a modern, speed-focused bike with a “revolutionary” frame. (Attendees can judge for themselves if the Commando is as revolutionary of a design as it was advertised in the 1960s.)

As well as a Show ‘N Shine, the Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62 Avenue) will host more than 150 vendor booths selling British, European, Japanese and pre-1986 American motorcyles, parts and memoribilia.

For more information on the upcoming show, visit classicbikeswapmeet.com.



