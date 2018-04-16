The 32nd annual Classic & Vintage Swap Meet and Show ‘N Shine’s featured bike is the 1968 Norton Commando. (Robert Smith/ classicbikeswapmeet.com)

Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

Cloverdale’s annual Classic & Vintage Motorcycle Swap Meet and Show ‘N Shine will return to the fairgrounds on Sunday, April 29.

The event’s website bills the event as the “biggest event of its kind in western Canada and the Pacific Northwest.”

Around 50 vintage and classic motorcycles will be on display, with plaques awarded in different classes. The Show ‘N Shine is open to motorcycles that meet the criteria for a “Collector” or “Vintage” plate in British Columbia. They must be either 25 years or older, a limited production bike that is 15 years or older, or a discontinued bike that is 15 years or older.

Registration for bikes will be from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., with the first 50 bikes taken, and awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. All entrants must show proof of current insurance to be eligible, and no bikes with custom paint jobs or heavy modifications will be allowed.

Attendees will also be able to check out this year’s featured bike, the 1968 Norton Commando, first unveiled at an Earl’s Court, London show in late 1967.

It was the first full-sized Norton model to have an engine that was canted forward, creating the impression that it was a modern, speed-focused bike with a “revolutionary” frame. (Attendees can judge for themselves if the Commando is as revolutionary of a design as it was advertised in the 1960s.)

As well as a Show ‘N Shine, the Cloverdale Agriplex (17798 62 Avenue) will host more than 150 vendor booths selling British, European, Japanese and pre-1986 American motorcyles, parts and memoribilia.

For more information on the upcoming show, visit classicbikeswapmeet.com.


editor@cloverdalereporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
North Delta banner to send support, ‘healing’ to Humboldt
Next story
South Surrey students say small gestures can achieve big goals

Just Posted

Classic, vintage motorcycles to return to Cloverdale for 32nd annual show

As well as a show ‘n shine, more than 150 vendors will set up shop for a swap meet

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Fire at Flamingo hotel forces tenants out, closes Byrd bar

Venue was reno’d and reopened in January as a place for live music

South Surrey students say small gestures can achieve big goals

“All these little things, they do such a big difference”

North Delta banner to send support, ‘healing’ to Humboldt

Banner ‘one more thing the little community of North Delta’ can do to show support

VIDEO, PHOTOS: Surrey celebrates Earth Day at Party for the Planet

Annual event held Saturday, April 14 at Surrey Civic Plaza

Elizabeth May, other anti-pipeline protesters to be criminally charged

Crown will take over the contempt charges initially filed by Kinder Morgan

5 to start your day

Horgan stands firm on Kinder Morgan, cops probe sex-assault allegations at two Surrey spas and more

Alleged Toronto serial killer charged with 8th count of first-degree murder

Bruce McArthur is now facing eight first-degree murder charges related to men who have gone missing from Toronto’s gay village

Incoming mobility pricing can’t punish suburbs, low-income residents: report

Metro Vancouver drivers could pay more to drive in the coming months

‘A traumatic stressful event:’ Alberta wildfire took toll on park staff

Several documents obtained under the Access to Information Act highlight the trying circumstances Parks Canada staffers faced as they contended with a disaster

Transit police practice ‘critical incident’ response at Waterfront Station

Monday morning exercise will prepare police for a live shooter situation

Former first lady Barbara Bush in failing health

A family spokesman said Sunday that the former first lady Barbara Bush is in “failing health” and won’t seek additional medical treatment.

Brother remembers Broncos hockey player as humble, honest, hard-working

Stephen Wack, a 21-year old defenceman with the Humboldt Broncos, was killed when the team’s bus collided with a semi truck

Most Read