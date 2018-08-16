Classic cars take over Sungod lot for North Delta Show and Shine

Despite threats of rain, about 1,000 people came out to the seventh annual car show

Rain may have threatened car lovers at the North Delta Show and Shine, but that didn’t stop hundreds people from attending the annual event.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, residents and visitors had the chance to see classic cars and hot rods at the seventh annual Show and Shine. Started in 2010 by North Deltan Kevin Busch — who attended this year with his Beaumont he bought in 1997 while he was still a student at North Delta Secondary School — the event has grown to have between 100 and 150 people register their cars for the competition.

Cloudy skies and the threat of rain reduced those numbers to about 70 this year — as car enthusiast Victor Tutte explained, rain is one of the enemies for classic cars. But the show’s not just for classics, Busch said. The Show and Shine is open to all makes and models of cars, not just those blasts from the past.

At the event, around 1,000 attendees wandered the back parking lot of the Sungod Recreation Centre to see some of the entries for this year: from a 1929 Ford pickup truck to a lifted Chevrolet Caprice.

Cars were judged in 12 categories and the winners were:

Best Hot Rod – Bob Sued (Ford A)

Best Muscle Car – 67 Camaro

Best Lowrider – Andrew Rod (Impala)

Best Import – Tom Watson (1960 Triump TR3-A)

Best Stock / Original – Joe Gulbransan (Mercury Monclair)

Best Truck – Gary Bernord (Chevy)

Best 1950s Vehicle – 1955 Red Nomad

Best 1960s Vehicle – Rob Dent (Shelby Cobra)

Best 1970s Vehicle – Mike Mario (1970 GTO)

People’s Choice – C. McCleod (Chevy Nomad)

Best Paint – Andrew Rod (Impala)

Best Interior – Don (1988 Oldsmobile)

Best Engine – Murray (1975 Ventura)

The Show and Shine will continue its yearly tradition next year, and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10, 2019.



A Dodge Custom Royal at the seventh annual North Delta Show and Shine. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Some cars showed off more than just the automobile. This Ford Roadster featured some engine upgrades, including a figurehead, eyes and a decal that says “size does matter.” (Grace Kennedy photo)

A late arrival drives slowly through the North Delta Show and Shine grounds. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Victor Tutte polishes the door of his Dodge Challenger SRT8. A smooth finish is critical to an award-winning car, he said. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The seventh annual North Delta Show and Shine took place in the parking lot at Sungod Rec Centre, Saturday, Aug. 11. (Grace Kennedy photo)