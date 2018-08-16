Car owner Frank Burns laughing beside his Chevorlet Chevy II. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Classic cars take over Sungod lot for North Delta Show and Shine

Despite threats of rain, about 1,000 people came out to the seventh annual car show

Rain may have threatened car lovers at the North Delta Show and Shine, but that didn’t stop hundreds people from attending the annual event.

On Saturday, Aug. 11, residents and visitors had the chance to see classic cars and hot rods at the seventh annual Show and Shine. Started in 2010 by North Deltan Kevin Busch — who attended this year with his Beaumont he bought in 1997 while he was still a student at North Delta Secondary School — the event has grown to have between 100 and 150 people register their cars for the competition.

Cloudy skies and the threat of rain reduced those numbers to about 70 this year — as car enthusiast Victor Tutte explained, rain is one of the enemies for classic cars. But the show’s not just for classics, Busch said. The Show and Shine is open to all makes and models of cars, not just those blasts from the past.

At the event, around 1,000 attendees wandered the back parking lot of the Sungod Recreation Centre to see some of the entries for this year: from a 1929 Ford pickup truck to a lifted Chevrolet Caprice.

Cars were judged in 12 categories and the winners were:

  • Best Hot Rod – Bob Sued (Ford A)
  • Best Muscle Car – 67 Camaro
  • Best Lowrider – Andrew Rod (Impala)
  • Best Import – Tom Watson (1960 Triump TR3-A)
  • Best Stock / Original – Joe Gulbransan (Mercury Monclair)
  • Best Truck – Gary Bernord (Chevy)
  • Best 1950s Vehicle – 1955 Red Nomad
  • Best 1960s Vehicle – Rob Dent (Shelby Cobra)
  • Best 1970s Vehicle – Mike Mario (1970 GTO)
  • People’s Choice – C. McCleod (Chevy Nomad)
  • Best Paint – Andrew Rod (Impala)
  • Best Interior – Don (1988 Oldsmobile)
  • Best Engine – Murray (1975 Ventura)

The Show and Shine will continue its yearly tradition next year, and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10, 2019.


grace.kennedy@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

A Dodge Custom Royal at the seventh annual North Delta Show and Shine. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Some cars showed off more than just the automobile. This Ford Roadster featured some engine upgrades, including a figurehead, eyes and a decal that says “size does matter.” (Grace Kennedy photo)

A late arrival drives slowly through the North Delta Show and Shine grounds. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Victor Tutte polishes the door of his Dodge Challenger SRT8. A smooth finish is critical to an award-winning car, he said. (Grace Kennedy photo)

The seventh annual North Delta Show and Shine took place in the parking lot at Sungod Rec Centre, Saturday, Aug. 11. (Grace Kennedy photo)

People enjoyed an overcast afternoon checking out cars at the seventh annual North Delta Show and Shine. (Grace Kennedy photo)

Previous story
Volunteers sought for re-enactment of life in Delta during First World War

Just Posted

334 brush and grass fires in Surrey since May 1

Surrey Fire Service says so far this month, there’s been at least 60

White Rock firefighters aid wildfire effort

Seaside department has sent three firefighters and one apparatus so far, with more set to deploy

Surrey RCMP say woman grabbed from behind while walking in Fraser Heights

Police are reminding the public to be aware of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity

Surrey wrestler feeds homeless with money earned in ring

As the turban-adorned ‘Thunder from Jalandhar,’ Parm Singh Athwal returns to Cloverdale on Aug. 25

Avi Dhaliwal joins Surrey Integrity Now as council candidate

Slate led by mayoral candidate Bruce Hayne, who sits as an independent councillor after splitting from Surrey First

B.C. wildfires 2018: Hazy skies impacting crews in spotting new fires

18,000 people are on an evacuation alert, with 3,000 homes under an evacuation order

Minister optimistic after 2 days of Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Canadian and U.S. officials met in Nelson Wednesday and Thursday to discuss future of the treaty

Man dies in B.C. police cell while awaiting court hearing

An independent investigation is underway after a man died while in Penticton police custody Aug. 16

RCMP appeal for tips, dashcam footage in German tourist shooting west of Calgary

The Durango crashed into the ditch after the shooting near the Goodstoney Rodeo Centre

2 nurses attacked at B.C. psych hospital, union calls for in-unit security

PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good

Former B.C. optician won’t be jailed for sexually assaulting minor

Kenneth Pilkington sentenced to 24 months’ probation for offence three decades ago

Mt. Hicks fire 15% contained, continues to burn north of Agassiz

The fire, suspected to be caused by a vehicle with a flat tire, not threatening any structures

Police responding to ‘unfolding’ incident in Maple Ridge suburb

Helicopter, dog team, guns drawn and 16 police vehicles at Maple Ridge property

Red Cross now accepting donations for those impacted by B.C. wildfires

The Canadian Red Cross is asking for help now and in the weeks and months ahead.

Most Read