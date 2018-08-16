Classic cars take over Sungod lot for North Delta Show and Shine

Rain may have threatened car lovers at the North Delta Show and Shine, but that didn’t stop hundreds people from attending the annual event.
On Saturday, Aug. 11, residents and visitors had the chance to see classic cars and hot rods at the seventh annual Show and Shine. Started in 2010 by North Deltan Kevin Busch — who attended this year with his Beaumont he bought in 1997 while he was still a student at North Delta Secondary School — the event has grown to have between 100 and 150 people register their cars for the competition.
Cloudy skies and the threat of rain reduced those numbers to about 70 this year — as car enthusiast Victor Tutte explained, rain is one of the enemies for classic cars. But the show’s not just for classics, Busch said. The Show and Shine is open to all makes and models of cars, not just those blasts from the past.
At the event, around 1,000 attendees wandered the back parking lot of the Sungod Recreation Centre to see some of the entries for this year: from a 1929 Ford pickup truck to a lifted Chevrolet Caprice.
Cars were judged in 12 categories and the winners were:
- Best Hot Rod – Bob Sued (Ford A)
- Best Muscle Car – 67 Camaro
- Best Lowrider – Andrew Rod (Impala)
- Best Import – Tom Watson (1960 Triump TR3-A)
- Best Stock / Original – Joe Gulbransan (Mercury Monclair)
- Best Truck – Gary Bernord (Chevy)
- Best 1950s Vehicle – 1955 Red Nomad
- Best 1960s Vehicle – Rob Dent (Shelby Cobra)
- Best 1970s Vehicle – Mike Mario (1970 GTO)
- People’s Choice – C. McCleod (Chevy Nomad)
- Best Paint – Andrew Rod (Impala)
- Best Interior – Don (1988 Oldsmobile)
- Best Engine – Murray (1975 Ventura)
The Show and Shine will continue its yearly tradition next year, and is tentatively scheduled for Aug. 10, 2019.
