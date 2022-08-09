City to host series of tech forums for seniors

Three free forums to be held in Whalley, Newton, Cloverdale

Screenshot from the registration page for the 55+ tech forums the City of Surrey plans to host this fall and winter. (Image via surrey.ca)

The City of Surrey is hosting a series of technology forums aimed at residents 55 and over.

According to the city, the forums “aim to help seniors learn about relevant digital resources that support healthy active aging, make life easier, and enhance social connectedness.”

The first forum will be held at City Hall Sept. 7, the second will be held at the Newton Seniors Centre Nov. 5, and the third forum will be held at the Clayton Community Centre on Feb. 11.

“From online services to connecting with friends and family, digital technology is not only more prevalent, but it can also make life easier and bring people together,” Mayor Doug McCallum said in a press release issued Aug. 4.

“Equity and digital inclusion for all seniors is a key priority for the City of Surrey,” he continued. “Our goal is to help older adults learn how to confidently use and understand new digital technologies and devices, ultimately supporting healthy active aging and improving their quality of life.”

The sessions will feature special speakers and there will be interactive areas where seniors will be able to learn hands on.

“Seniors with diverse digital abilities and experiences can gain information, share knowledge, and access relevant content that promotes new or familiar experiences with technology, while in a supportive environment,” according to the release.

There is no cost for the forums, but participants must pre-register.

To register, visit surrey.ca/register, call 604-501-5100, or visit any Surrey Parks, Recreation & Culture facility. Free lunch is included and there will be prizes of some sort.

The tech series is being funded by the Employment and Social Development Canada’s New Horizons for Seniors grant.



