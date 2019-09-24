(Black Press Media file photo)

City surveys to assess Delta’s childcare needs

Surveys for parents/guardians and for childcare providers are available on the city’s website

Parents, guardians, and childcare providers are being asked to take Delta’s childcare survey and help the city identify what kind of childcare services are needed most in their community.

If you are a childcare provider or in need of childcare services, the city wants to hear from you by filling out a survey online. Participation in the survey will help the city identify what kind of childcare services are needed and where there is greatest demand so it can plan to “meet the current and future needs of our diverse community.” according to a press release.

Online surveys for parents/guardians and for childcare providers are available at delta.ca/childcaresurvey. Paper copies are also available at Delta libraries and recreation centres and at city hall.


editor@northdeltareporter.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Delta beer, wine and spirits fundraiser to benefit Reach Society
Next story
Free preparedness workshops at Delta rec centres

Just Posted

Surrey’s first professional female firefighter caps off inspiring career

Nancy Innes, who was one of two women to be hired in 1992, retires as captain this week

OUR VIEW: Adults must step up in fight against climate change

The lives of future generations may well depend on our immediate response to this looming crisis

Conservative candidate mum on ‘Black Peter’ controversy

Tamara Jansen has not spoken to the media since Thursday

Surrey’s Jalen Philpot scores Player of the Week nod as twin brother Tyson sits with sore foot

‘I kind of needed a game like that to break out of my shell a little bit,’ Seaquam product says

‘Santa’ gets his smile back

Dental clinic provides free care for those in need

VIDEO: Coral die-off predicted as marine heat wave engulfs Hawaii

Another round of hot water expected to cause some of the worst coral bleaching in the region ever

One inmate injured after ‘major incident’ at Prince George jail

B.C. Government and Service Employees’ Union says incident part of increasingly violent trend

One dead in Campbell River helicopter crash

Helicopter crashes at Tyee Spit near the city’s downtown

B.C. flu vaccine delivery delayed, not expected to affect vaccinations

BC Centre for Disease Control says high-priority populations should receive vaccine in October

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Mother bear and cubs cause $500 in damage to B.C. orchard

A mother and her two cubs caused $500 worth of damages

B.C. communities protest transfer of aid funds to those hit by sawmill closures

‘Rural dividend’ money diverted to communities losing mills

‘We’re all getting hit hard’: B.C. truck convoy to protest forestry job losses

Truckers from Prince George, Williams Lake, Merritt and more will head to Vancouver

B.C. granted injunction against Alberta’s ‘turn-off-the-taps’ law

Judge says bill must be blocked until courts can decide validity

Most Read