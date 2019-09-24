City surveys to assess Delta’s childcare needs

Surveys for parents/guardians and for childcare providers are available on the city’s website

Parents, guardians, and childcare providers are being asked to take Delta’s childcare survey and help the city identify what kind of childcare services are needed most in their community.

If you are a childcare provider or in need of childcare services, the city wants to hear from you by filling out a survey online. Participation in the survey will help the city identify what kind of childcare services are needed and where there is greatest demand so it can plan to “meet the current and future needs of our diverse community.” according to a press release.

Online surveys for parents/guardians and for childcare providers are available at delta.ca/childcaresurvey. Paper copies are also available at Delta libraries and recreation centres and at city hall.



