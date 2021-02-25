City of Surrey wants Clayton residents to provide input on new park

City asking for ideas on naming the park, park amenities, and more

The City of Surrey is currently working through the initial phase for a park that’ll be built at 72 Avenue and 191 Street in Clayton. (Image via City of Surrey)

The City of Surrey wants Clayton residents to have their say on how a new park in the area will look.

The city has now opened up an online survey that will be available until early March.

Residents have a chance to name the green space and to provide feedback on what they’d like to see included in the park.

“Help shape the future of 58B Neighbourhood Park,” reads a page on surrey.ca. “Give your input on naming the park, park amenities, and much more.”

Visit surrey.ca./newparks to take the survey.

The park, located at 72 Avenue and 191 Street, will be 5.5 acres and is split between both the West and East Clayton neighborhood concept plans. The site is just up from Clayton Park and École Salish Secondary School, along the Hazelgrove Greenway.

“The site is bisected by a Fortis BC gas main, which will be considered when planning park amenities.”

An environmental assessment has already been done and “further preliminary reviews are being conducted.”

The survey will be available until March 11.



editor@cloverdalereporter.com

