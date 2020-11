General public will not be allowed in Veterans’ Square for Nov. 11 services this year

World War II Veteran and POW Hans Anderson, 98, walks to the Cloverdale Cenotaph in 2019 to lay a wreath for POWs. This year, the ceremony in Cloverdale will be closed to the public due to the pandemic, but the City of Surrey will livestream the event. (Photo: Malin Jordan)

The Remembrance Day service at the Cloverdale Cenotaph may be closed to the general pubic this year, but people from all over can still be a part of it.

That’s because the City of Surrey has decided to livestream the event on their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/TheCityofSurrey.

The ceremony will begin on Nov. 11 at

Just under 50 people will be in Veterans’ Square Nov. 11.

Legion representatives and other dignitaries will lay wreaths, such as those for the Silver Cross Mothers, the provincial government, the City of Surrey, the RCMP, and more.



