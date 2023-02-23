First of four City of Surrey tree sales events opens online March 1

Surrey residents can purchase up to three trees for $20 each

Need a tree?

The City of Surrey has announced that the first spring tree sale event opens online on March 1 at 9:00 a.m. and closes on March 15. Trees can be picked up on March 26 at the Surrey Operations Centre (6651 148 Street).

Trees are $20 each and include maples, dogwoods, magnolias and fruit trees which, according to a city-issued press release, all grow well in Surrey.

“We all know how important trees are to our environment, which is why we hold tree sales four times a year,” Surrey mayor Brenda Locke stated in the release.

Each of the four annual sales will have up to 1,000 trees available and are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a maximum of three trees per Surrey address.

The second sale of the year opens on April 19 and closes on May 3. Trees purchased during that time can be picked up on May 15.

For more information, check out surrey.ca/treesale.

– With files from Tom Zytaruk



anna.burns@surreynowleader.com

