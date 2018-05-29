Surrey resident Julia Lambert and Councillor Dave Woods cut the ribbon to mark the grand reopening of the redeveloped Walnut Park. (Photo submitted)

City of Surrey reopens Walnut Park after upgrades

Upgrades to Fleetwood park include walking paths, two bridges, more seating and a new playground

The City of Surrey says more than 600 people attended a “grand reopening” and ribbon cutting ceremony for Fleetwood’s Walnut Park last Saturday (May 26).

The five-hectare park — located between 80 Avenue and 82 Avenue, at approximately 162 Street— features a variety of upgrades including walking paths, two bridges, additional seating, tree and natural area plantings, and a playground with natural play features such as logs and boulders.

The park also grew in size.

Whlie the southern portion of Walnut Park has been open for many years, recent land acquisition along 82nd Avenue “allowed for the further expansion and development.”

See also: Surrey council approves $357-million parks and rec plan, including 29 new parks (May 25, 2018)

“The new improvements at Walnut Park were created to bring a strong sense of place and community to our park users in Fleetwood,” said Mayor Linda Hepner in a release. “With the new additions and enhancements, Walnut Park will remain a popular destination for park goers of all ages.”

“We are continually working to ensure our parks and trails are well designed and maintained to meet the needs of our growing community,” added Hepner. “The renovated park will better serve the students at next door Walnut Road Elementary School, as well as the neighbourhood at large.”

For more information, visit surrey.ca/parks.

Previous story
Surrey site for Philippine Independence Day Celebration in June

Just Posted

Surrey site for Philippine Independence Day Celebration in June

‘Santacruzan’ parade of queens among attractions at event held at Bridgeview Community Centre

South Surrey advisers fined after ‘unauthorized and unrecorded’ sales

Martin Wendall Matthews and Arnold Ward Francis each ordered to pay $49,800

City of Surrey reopens Walnut Park after upgrades

Upgrades to Fleetwood park include walking paths, two bridges, more seating and a new playground

Surrey Creep Catchers’ Ryan LaForge pleads guilty to two counts of assault

Charges related to ‘stings’ his group did in Whalley in April, 2017

How gangsters are recruiting Surrey teens on Instagram, Snapchat

SECOND IN A SERIES: ‘The evolution of (gang) development in the community is actually technology’

Trans Mountain pipeline: Politics run deep

Project poses major federal and provincial implications

Pregnant B.C. teacher named victim of fatal crash

Students of Anne McClymont Elementary in Kelowna grapple with loss after death of well-loved teacher

BREAKING: Evacuation order and alert lifted for Allie Lake fire area

Imminent threat to lives or property diminished

Missing monkey escapes Vancouver Island animal sanctuary

“It took off into the forest, across the road, hasn’t been seen since”

B.C. Indigenous leader welcomes Trans Mountain pipeline buyout by feds

Bailout bodes well for those depending on pipeline project’s success, says Chilliwack-area chief

Flash floods destroy U.S. city

Residents in Maryland are dealing with devastating flood waters destroying homes and businesses

B.C. ambulance carrying injured cyclist stuck half an hour waiting for train

Regulations say crossings have to be cleared immediately for emergency vehicles

Family of Langley City mugging victim outraged by sentence

Vera Caruk died six weeks after she was attacked while walking near her home

UPDATE: Suspect in double-attempted murder manhunt arrested near Oliver

A 73-year-old is in custody after an attack in Aldergrove.

Most Read