City of Surrey reopens Walnut Park after upgrades

Upgrades to Fleetwood park include walking paths, two bridges, more seating and a new playground

Surrey resident Julia Lambert and Councillor Dave Woods cut the ribbon to mark the grand reopening of the redeveloped Walnut Park. (Photo submitted)

The City of Surrey says more than 600 people attended a “grand reopening” and ribbon cutting ceremony for Fleetwood’s Walnut Park last Saturday (May 26).

The five-hectare park — located between 80 Avenue and 82 Avenue, at approximately 162 Street— features a variety of upgrades including walking paths, two bridges, additional seating, tree and natural area plantings, and a playground with natural play features such as logs and boulders.

The park also grew in size.

Whlie the southern portion of Walnut Park has been open for many years, recent land acquisition along 82nd Avenue “allowed for the further expansion and development.”

See also: Surrey council approves $357-million parks and rec plan, including 29 new parks (May 25, 2018)

“The new improvements at Walnut Park were created to bring a strong sense of place and community to our park users in Fleetwood,” said Mayor Linda Hepner in a release. “With the new additions and enhancements, Walnut Park will remain a popular destination for park goers of all ages.”

“We are continually working to ensure our parks and trails are well designed and maintained to meet the needs of our growing community,” added Hepner. “The renovated park will better serve the students at next door Walnut Road Elementary School, as well as the neighbourhood at large.”

For more information, visit surrey.ca/parks.