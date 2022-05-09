City of Surrey hosts Arbor Day Tree Planting event

Event took place at William Beagle Park, where residents gathered to plant trees.

Arbor Day is a popular holiday all around the world, and especially well-loved in Surrey. This year, residents got together and planted trees at William Beagle Park. (Submitted photo/City of Surrey)

William Beagle Park in North Surrey welcomed 46 new shade trees this spring, planted by Surrey residents on Arbor Day (April 29).

Arbor Day is celebrated globally on the last Friday of April. Community residents get together each year to plant trees and appreciate them for the vital role they play in the lives of humans and animals.

This year marked the 18th annual Arbor Day celebration in Surrey. The city commemorates the day each year by choosing a different park to care for and plant trees in.

Surrey has proved itself to be a city passionate about tree planting, making 2022 the third year in a row that Surrey has been named a Tree City of the World, notes a release from the City.

In Canada, there are 18 cities that were recognized this year.

“Caring for our urban forest is vital to achieving our vision of being a thriving, green and inclusive city,” Doug McCallum, Mayor of Surrey, said in the news release issued Monday (May 9).

The Surrey Parks program — Releaf Tree Planting — promotes the health and benefits of trees. They are not only beautiful plants to look at, but trees also provide food and habitat for wildlife, encourage biodiversity, enhance air quality and create shade for hot, sunny days.

The City of Surrey has pledged to plant 12,300 trees on public property by the end of the year and have 4,000 trees available online for purchase by residents for $20 each. To learn more or to purchase a tree, visit surrey.ca.

