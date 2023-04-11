Church members clean up Crescent Beach on rainy Easter weekend

Members of Crescent Beach’s All Saints Community Church were out cleaning up the community on Saturday (April 8), also known as Holy Saturday. (contributed photo)

For many people, Easter means a long weekend – an extra day off work to relax and enjoy life.

For others, it’s about congregating and worshipping what Easter means to them as Christians.

At All Saints Community Church in Crescent Beach, the Easter weekend offered more than an opportunity to gather and worship – many from the congregation got together for a different reason on Saturday, despite the cold and rainy weather, to clean up garbage from the entire Crescent Beach area.

“Easter is celebrated over three days,” explained church Pastor Peter Klenner.

“There’s Good Friday, Holy Saturday, which is also known as the day of waiting, and celebration – or resurrection – Sunday. On the day of waiting, the Saturday, there’s a tradition that the church serves the community on that day.”

Cleaning up Crescent Beach village on Holy Saturday pic.twitter.com/Ickwi5dS8n — The Rev. Dr. Ed Hird (@EdHird) April 9, 2023

A group of about 25 to 30 people showed up to help, aided by the City of Surrey, which provides the garbage pickers and bags to collect the garbage in, Klenner said.

“A lot of people commented on how clean the village is,” Klenner said, but noted they still collected “quite a bit” of garbage, as even smaller bits of trash, such as cigarette butts and gum wrappers and coffee cups, can add up.

“Cleaning up the garbage is a great way to keep the village clean,” he said, noting that business owners and others in the community seem to appreciate the cleanup and often, show their support.

“It really is a close-knit community.”

